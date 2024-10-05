Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins In 90 Assembly Seats; Over 1,000 Candidates In Fray

While there are 1031 candidates in the fray, 101 of them are women. Some of the prominent among those in fray include the following:

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Ladwa)

Congress's Vinesh Phogat (Julana)

Leader of Opposition (Congress) Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi)

INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala (Ellenabad)

JJP's Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan)

BJP's Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt)

BJP's O P Dhankar (Badli)

AAP's Anurag Dhanda (Kalayat)

Among the independent candidates include Savitri Jindal (Hisar), Ranjit Chautala (Rania) and Chitra Sarwara (Ambala Cantt).