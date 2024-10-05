Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins In 90 Assembly Seats; Over 1,000 Candidates In Fray

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Mock Polling Underway At Ambala Cantt
Visuals of mock polling visuals from the polling booth no. 161, Sewa Samiti Girls Senior Secondary School of Ambala Cantt assembly seat. Former Haryana Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij, JJP's Avtar Singh, INLD's Onkar Singh, Congress's Parvinder Pal Pari and AAP's Raj Kaur Gill are contesting from this seat.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Promises Made By BJP, Congress
Congress announced seven guarantees, including the promises of a legal guarantee for MSP, a caste survey, and Rs 2,000 per month to women, if voted to power.
On the other hand, the BJP promised a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women, two lakh government jobs for the youth and guaranteed government job for 'Agniveers' hailing from the state.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 2019 Results
In 2019 assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by bagging 40 of the 90 seats which were six short of simple majority.
However, the BJP later managed to form the government in a post-poll alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and seven Independent MLAs.
JJP's post-poll tie-up with the BJP came to an end this year following the replacement of Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister in March.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Key Candidates
While there are 1031 candidates in the fray, 101 of them are women. Some of the prominent among those in fray include the following:
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Ladwa)
Congress's Vinesh Phogat (Julana)
Leader of Opposition (Congress) Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi)
INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala (Ellenabad)
JJP's Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan)
BJP's Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt)
BJP's O P Dhankar (Badli)
AAP's Anurag Dhanda (Kalayat)
Among the independent candidates include Savitri Jindal (Hisar), Ranjit Chautala (Rania) and Chitra Sarwara (Ambala Cantt).
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Mock Pollings Underway At Various Booths
Visuals of mock polling being conducted are coming up at Matu Ram Community Center in Rohtak. Elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held today with over 2 crore people eligible to vote.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Electoral Battle Amongst Key Parties
A tight electoral battle is expected in Haryana between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. While the BJP is eying a third consecutive term, Congress is likely to bank on the anti-incumbency sentiment.
The other significant political parties in the fray include the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Key Points
On Saturday, October 5, all the 90 assembly seats of Haryana are set to go for polls in a single phase. The results will be declared on October 8.
Polling will take place between 7 am and 6 pm where over two crore voters, including 8,821 centurions, are expected to exercise their franchise in Haryana. A total of 20,629 polling booths have been set up for the elections, officials said.
All eyes are on the key constituencies including Ladwa, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Julana., Gurgaon, Uchana Kalan, Ellenabad, and Rewari.