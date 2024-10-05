Elections

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins In 90 Assembly Seats; Over 1,000 Candidates In Fray

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: The fate of 1,031 candidates from various political parties and Independents are set to be decided as polling begins in 90 assembly seats on Saturday, October 5. While the ruling BJP is eyeing a consecutive third term, Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency sentiment to make a comeback after a decade. Over 2 crore voters are eligible to vote this time. The results will be declared on October 8.

5 October 2024
5 October 2024
Voting at 90 assembly seats in Haryana on Saturday (Representational Image)
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: In 2019, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by bagging 40 of the 90 seats which were six short of a simple majority. However, the BJP later managed to form the government in a post-poll alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and seven Independent MLAs. Security arrangements have been beefed up in Haryana with the deployment of over 30,000 police personnel and 225 paramilitary companies. Adequate police presence will be maintained at the polling booths. A total of 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting.
LIVE UPDATES

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Mock Polling Underway At Ambala Cantt

Visuals of mock polling visuals from the polling booth no. 161, Sewa Samiti Girls Senior Secondary School of Ambala Cantt assembly seat. Former Haryana Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij, JJP's Avtar Singh, INLD's Onkar Singh, Congress's Parvinder Pal Pari and AAP's Raj Kaur Gill are contesting from this seat.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Promises Made By BJP, Congress

Congress announced seven guarantees, including the promises of a legal guarantee for MSP, a caste survey, and Rs 2,000 per month to women, if voted to power.

On the other hand, the BJP promised a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women, two lakh government jobs for the youth and guaranteed government job for 'Agniveers' hailing from the state.

L: Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat | R: BJP leader and CM Nayab Singh Saini - X/@Phogat_Vinesh | X/@NayabSainiBJP
Haryana Assembly Election: Voting For All 90 Seats On Oct 5, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Among Key Contenders

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 2019 Results

In 2019 assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by bagging 40 of the 90 seats which were six short of simple majority.

However, the BJP later managed to form the government in a post-poll alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and seven Independent MLAs.

JJP's post-poll tie-up with the BJP came to an end this year following the replacement of Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister in March.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Key Candidates

While there are 1031 candidates in the fray, 101 of them are women. Some of the prominent among those in fray include the following:

  • Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Ladwa)

  • Congress's Vinesh Phogat (Julana)

  • Leader of Opposition (Congress) Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi)

  • INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala (Ellenabad)

  • JJP's Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan)

  • BJP's Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt)

  • BJP's O P Dhankar (Badli)

  • AAP's Anurag Dhanda (Kalayat)

Among the independent candidates include Savitri Jindal (Hisar), Ranjit Chautala (Rania) and Chitra Sarwara (Ambala Cantt).

Haryana elections: Poll campaign in Nuh - Photo: PTI/Gunjan Sharma
Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Mock Pollings Underway At Various Booths

Visuals of mock polling being conducted are coming up at Matu Ram Community Center in Rohtak. Elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held today with over 2 crore people eligible to vote.

Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 results - null
A Hung Assembly, Alliances | The Outcome Of 2019 Haryana Elections

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Electoral Battle Amongst Key Parties

A tight electoral battle is expected in Haryana between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. While the BJP is eying a third consecutive term, Congress is likely to bank on the anti-incumbency sentiment.

The other significant political parties in the fray include the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Key Points

  • On Saturday, October 5, all the 90 assembly seats of Haryana are set to go for polls in a single phase. The results will be declared on October 8.

  • Polling will take place between 7 am and 6 pm where over two crore voters, including 8,821 centurions, are expected to exercise their franchise in Haryana. A total of 20,629 polling booths have been set up for the elections, officials said.

  • All eyes are on the key constituencies including Ladwa, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Julana., Gurgaon, Uchana Kalan, Ellenabad, and Rewari.

