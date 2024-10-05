Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches

He then listed out the promises that his party has made for the people of the state. “Under the Mahila Shakti Yojna, Rs 2,000 will be credited khata khat, khata khat to the bank accounts of every women every month. The LPG cylinder’s price will be brought down to Rs 500. Previous Congress government’s old pension scheme will be restored and Rs 6,000 will be given to every old age person in the state. The unemployed youth will be given Rs 2 lakh so that they launch their business, and it will be for everyone irrespective of their faith and castes. Free electricity up to 300 units will be given to each household. As the Congress forms government here, it will give guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. The government will give a health insurance of Rs 25 lakh to everyone. And at last, the pending payment of paddy will be released as soon as the new government takes over,” he said.