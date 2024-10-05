Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Agniveer, Farmers And Employment Take Centre Stage

At the Anaj Mandi in Pipli town of the Ladwa constituency, heaps of grains have been lying out in the sun for days with few buyers in sight. Surender Kumar, 55, complains that he will have to sell his produce at a much lower rate than the guaranteed MSP. “The government was supposed to announce the new rates by now, but they have not. Now we are sleeping here all night to protect our harvest from getting spoilt or stolen,” he says. “Until the government announces new rates, we will have to sell it at a cheaper rate or let our harvest rot or collect dust and animal faeces,” says Gurmukh Singh, 70.