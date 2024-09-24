Haryana Elections 2024: Political Parties Campaign At Full-Swing Ahead Of Next Week's Voting

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in support of party's candidate from Dabwali Assembly Kuldeep Gadran ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, at Dabwali in Sirsa.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, in Jagadhari.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addresses a public meeting in support of AAP candidate Narendra Sharma from Pundri ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, in Pundri.
Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in support of party's candidate from Dabwali Assembly Kuldeep Gadran ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, at Dabwali in Sirsa.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election rally ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, in Karnal.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow in support of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Satish Yadav from Rewari ahead of Haryana Assembly elections.
Congress candidate Bhupendra Singh Hooda during a rally ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, in Sonipat district of Haryana.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a visit to Ghogripur village to meet the family of Amit, a young man who was injured in a road accident in US, in Karnal district.
JJP candidate Dushyant Chautala with Azad Samaj Party's National President and MP Chandrashekhar Azad during a rally ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Haryana.
Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda being greeted by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the release of party's manifesto for Haryana Assembly elections, in Rohtak, Haryana.
Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda during a rally in support of party candidate from Kosli constituency Jagdish Yadav ahead of Haryana Assembly elections.