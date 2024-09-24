National

Haryana Elections 2024: Political Parties Campaign At Full-Swing Ahead Of Next Week's Voting

Ahead of the voting on October 5, all political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Congress have been campaigning in full swing. From former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, leaders have held rallies in support of their respective parties' candidates for the upcoming elections.