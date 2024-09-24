National

Haryana Elections 2024: Political Parties Campaign At Full-Swing Ahead Of Next Week's Voting

Ahead of the voting on October 5, all political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Congress have been campaigning in full swing. From former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, leaders have held rallies in support of their respective parties' candidates for the upcoming elections.

2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in Sirsa | Photo: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in support of party's candidate from Dabwali Assembly Kuldeep Gadran ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, at Dabwali in Sirsa.

2/12
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Jagadhari
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Jagadhari | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, in Jagadhari.

3/12
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addresses a public meeting in Pundri
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addresses a public meeting in Pundri | Photo: PTI

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addresses a public meeting in support of AAP candidate Narendra Sharma from Pundri ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, in Pundri.

4/12
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow at Dabwali in Sirsa
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow at Dabwali in Sirsa | Photo: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in support of party's candidate from Dabwali Assembly Kuldeep Gadran ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, at Dabwali in Sirsa.

5/12
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during an election rally in Karnal
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during an election rally in Karnal | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election rally ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, in Karnal.

6/12
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Vinesh Phogat during a public meeting in Julana
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Vinesh Phogat during a public meeting in Julana | Photo: PTI

Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat during a public meeting ahead of Haryana polls, in Julana.

7/12
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow in Rewari
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow in Rewari | Photo: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow in support of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Satish Yadav from Rewari ahead of Haryana Assembly elections.

8/12
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Bhupendra Singh Hooda during a rally in Sonipat
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Bhupendra Singh Hooda during a rally in Sonipat | Photo: PTI

Congress candidate Bhupendra Singh Hooda during a rally ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, in Sonipat district of Haryana.

9/12
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi during a visit to Ghogripur village in Karnal
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi during a visit to Ghogripur village in Karnal | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a visit to Ghogripur village to meet the family of Amit, a young man who was injured in a road accident in US, in Karnal district.

10/12
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: JJP candidate Dushyant Chautala with Azad Samaj Partys National President and MP Chandrashekhar Azad
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: JJP candidate Dushyant Chautala with Azad Samaj Party's National President and MP Chandrashekhar Azad | Photo: PTI

JJP candidate Dushyant Chautala with Azad Samaj Party's National President and MP Chandrashekhar Azad during a rally ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Haryana.

11/12
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: JP Nadda being greeted by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: JP Nadda being greeted by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini | Photo: PTI

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda being greeted by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the release of party's manifesto for Haryana Assembly elections, in Rohtak, Haryana.

12/12
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Deepender Singh Hooda during a rally in Kosli constituency
2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Deepender Singh Hooda during a rally in Kosli constituency | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda during a rally in support of party candidate from Kosli constituency Jagdish Yadav ahead of Haryana Assembly elections.

