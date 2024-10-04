Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was in Haryana recently campaigning for Anirudh Chaudhary for the upcoming assembly election. 'Viru', who is a T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup winner, was in the state to support Congress candidate Anirudh Chaudhary from the Tosham constituency. (More Sports News)
Anirudh Chaudhary, 48, is the son of former BCCI president Ranbir Mahendra and the grandson of four-time Haryana CM Bansi Lal. Chaudhary was the treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and was also the manager of the Indian cricket team during their tour of England in 2011.
As of now, Chaudhary serves as Haryana Cricket Association's representation to the BCCI.
Sehwag Bats For Chaudhary
“Will you send Anirudh Chaudhry to the (Haryana) assembly?… I want to request to everyone that when you vote on 5 October, Anirudh Chaudhry’s name should come in the first position,” Sehwag was seen speaking in a viral video from his campaigning.
“I consider him (Anirudh) as my elder brother, and his father, Ranbir Singh Mahendra, who also served as BCCI president, had supported me a lot. This is one of the most important days for him, and I feel I would be able to help him,” Sehwag said in a video released by news agency PTI. “I urge the people of Tosham to help Anirudh Chaudhry win.”
Once elected, Chaudhry said he will solve the problems of the farmers. “I am cent per cent sure that Congress will emerge victorious because the current (BJP) government has failed to solve the problems faced by farmers, ” he said.
“There’s a huge water crisis here, but the government has also failed to solve this issue. Development has not taken place here, and I want to solve all these issues,” he added.
The Haryana assembly elections will be held on 5 October 2024 while the results will be declared on 8th.