Chicago Kingsmen Vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy, Top End T20: HH-A Finish Campaign With Win

An unbeaten Chicago Kingsmen were finally given a taste of defeat as Hobart Hurricanes Academy chased down 163 to win the last league game of both the sides in the ongoing Top End T20 Series on Saturday, August 23. Raf McMilan hit an unbeaten 30 off just 13 balls to take Hobart out of a tricky situation and propel them to a four-wicket win in the final over.