Chicago Kingsmen Vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy, Top End T20: HH-A Finish Campaign With Win

Chicago Kingsmen were up against Hobart Hurricanes Academy in the Top End T20 series in the last league game of both sides
Hobart defeated Chicago by four wickets in a match that was decided in the final over
Chicago had already qualified for the semifinals while Hobart had no hopes of advancing
An unbeaten Chicago Kingsmen were finally given a taste of defeat as Hobart Hurricanes Academy chased down 163 to win the last league game of both the sides in the ongoing Top End T20 Series on Saturday, August 23. Raf McMilan hit an unbeaten 30 off just 13 balls to take Hobart out of a tricky situation and propel them to a four-wicket win in the final over.
Chicago Kingsmen vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy Toss Update
Chicago Kingsmen won the toss and opted to bat first.
Chicago Kingsmen vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy Playing XIs
Chicago Kingsmen Playing XI: Sharjeel Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Ghulam Mudassar, Hammad Azam (c), Milind Kumar, Arya Kannantha, Ehsan Adil, Faraz Ali, Syed Saad Ali, Tajinder Singh, Umer Khan
Hobart Hurricanes Academy Playing XI: Billy Stanlake, Bradley Hope, Charlie Wakim, Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle (c), Macalister Wright, Marcus Bean, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Raf MacMillan, Tim Ward, Will Prestwidge
Chicago opener Sharjeel Khan played a shocking knock of 12 from 25 balls and that kept his team behind in the game despite Shayan Jahangir's 44 off just 24 balls. Apart from Jahangir, no one scored at a good strike rate and Chicago were restricted to 162/8. Iain Calisley picked up three wickets for Chicago while McMilan and Billy Stanlake got a couple of scalp each.
Chasing 163, Hobart were cruising at 91/1 in 11.2 overs but within next 30 balls, they lost five wickets while adding just 30 runs. The required run rate was touching 12 but McMillan turned the game with his 13-ball 30 not out and Hobart won the game with two balls left.
Despite the win, Hobart could not qualify for the semifinals while the loss does not affect Chicago who were already in the last four.
