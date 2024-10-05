With over 37 per cent of Haryana’s population under the age of 30, the youth vote is pivotal for parties gearing up for the upcoming state assembly elections.
The young voters of Haryana have their own concerns: unemployment, education, and their views on development could all play a decisive role in shaping the election outcomes. Furthermore, as seen in the General Elections, young voter turnout and engagement with social media are key indicators of voter sentiment.
Unemployment is a Growing Concern
With an unemployment rate of 8.3 per cent (as of 2023), the youth of Haryana say they are concerned about finding jobs. A survey found that 45 per cent of young people said unemployment is the biggest problem they face in the state. The state’s unemployment rate remains higher than the national average. The lack of job opportunities has led to frustration among young voters.
Political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, have begun addressing these concerns, with promises of job creation and employment schemes forming a central part of their campaigns.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had earlier criticised the BJP government for creating “an unemployment epidemic” in Haryana. Vadra pointed out that 1.8 lakh of the state’s 4.5 lakh government jobs were vacant.
Youth Participation on the Rise
Over the past ten years, Haryana’s young voters have become more politically active. In the 2019 state elections, youth turnout was around 68 per cent, a significant increase from previous elections. Similar numbers were seen during the 2024 General Elections.
This growing engagement has been attributed to social media, where youth-led movements and political discussions are becoming more common. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp have become critical spaces for political mobilisation as young voters organise and discuss key issues.
According to a 2024 election survey, many young voters expressed dissatisfaction with job opportunities and the need for more developmental infrastructure in the State’s rural and semi-rural areas.
With 90 seats up for grabs, Haryana’s young people could very well decide this election, given their high voter turnout and increased political engagement.