Haryana Assembly Election: Voting For All 90 Seats On Oct 5, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Among Key Contenders

Some Leaders Who Switched Parties: Several parties saw their leaders switching to other parties in the run up to the assembly elections in Haryana. On October 3, AAP's Nilokheri (reserve) seat candidate Amar Singh joined the Congress. In a setback to the BJP on the same day, senior party leader and former MP Ashok Tanwar made a dramatic return to the Congress at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Mahendragarh district. As Gandhi was winding up his speech at the rally in Bhawaria, an announcement was made from the stage asking the audience to wait for a few minutes. Soon after, Tanwar (48), who had joined the BJP in January this year, walked onto the stage and it was announced that "aaj unki ghar wapasi ho gayi hai [today, he has returned to the Congress fold]".