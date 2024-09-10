Full List: AAP Candidates Contesting Haryana Assembly Election 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced the names of 29 candidates so far for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, scheduled to take place on October 5.
The counting of the votes is set to take place on October 8.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led party decided to not have an alliance with the Congress and go solo in the Assembly polls, releasing its first list on September 9.
Notably, in the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party had emerged as the single largest party, forming an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party and seven Independent MLAs.
List Of AAP Candidates Announced So Far:
Naraingarh - Gurpal Singh
Kalayat - Anurag Dhandha
Pundri - Narender Sharma
Gharaunda - Jaipal Sharma
Assandh - Amandeep Jundla
Samalkha - Bittu Pahalwan
Uchana Kalan - Pawan Fauji
Dabwali - Kuldeep Gadrana
Rania - Happy Rania
Bhiwani - Indu Sharma
Meham - Vikas Nehra
Rohtak - Bijender Hooda
Bahadurgarh - Kuldeep Chikara
Badli - Ranbir Guliya
Beri - Sonu Ahlawat Sheria
Mahendragarh - Manish Yadav
Narnaul - Ravinder Matru
Badshahpur - Bir Singh Sarpanch
Sohna - Dharamender Khatana
Ballabgarh - Ravinder Faujdar
Sadhaura - Rita Bamaniya
Thanesar - Krishan Bajaj
Indri - Hawa Singh
Ratia - Mukhtiyar Singh Bazigar
Adampur - Adv. Bhupendra Beniwal
Barwala - Prof. Chhatar Pal Singh
Bawal - Jawahar Lal
Faridabad - Pravesh Mehta
Tigaon - Abash Chandela