Full List: AAP Candidates Contesting Haryana Assembly Election 2024

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party decided to not have an alliance with the Congress and go solo in the Assembly polls.

Photo: File Image
The Aam Aadmi Party has announced the names of 29 candidates so far for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, scheduled to take place on October 5.

The counting of the votes is set to take place on October 8.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party decided to not have an alliance with the Congress and go solo in the Assembly polls, releasing its first list on September 9.

Notably, in the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party had emerged as the single largest party, forming an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party and seven Independent MLAs.

List Of AAP Candidates Announced So Far:

  • Naraingarh - Gurpal Singh

  • Kalayat - Anurag Dhandha

  • Pundri - Narender Sharma

  • Gharaunda - Jaipal Sharma

  • Assandh - Amandeep Jundla

  • Samalkha - Bittu Pahalwan

  • Uchana Kalan - Pawan Fauji

  • Dabwali - Kuldeep Gadrana

  • Rania - Happy Rania

  • Bhiwani - Indu Sharma

  • Meham - Vikas Nehra

  • Rohtak - Bijender Hooda

  • Bahadurgarh - Kuldeep Chikara

  • Badli - Ranbir Guliya

  • Beri - Sonu Ahlawat Sheria

  • Mahendragarh - Manish Yadav

  • Narnaul - Ravinder Matru

  • Badshahpur - Bir Singh Sarpanch

  • Sohna - Dharamender Khatana

  • Ballabgarh - Ravinder Faujdar

  • Sadhaura - Rita Bamaniya

  • Thanesar - Krishan Bajaj

  • Indri - Hawa Singh

  • Ratia - Mukhtiyar Singh Bazigar

  • Adampur - Adv. Bhupendra Beniwal

  • Barwala - Prof. Chhatar Pal Singh

  • Bawal - Jawahar Lal

  • Faridabad - Pravesh Mehta

  • Tigaon - Abash Chandela

