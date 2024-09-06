Congress Releases List Of 31 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls; Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana

The Congress party on Friday released a list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, fielding wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.
Earlier in the day, Phogat -- along with fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia -- joined the grand old party amid the buzz over them contesting the elections. "When we were being dragged on the road, all parties except BJP were with us. I feel proud that I have joined a party which stands with women and is ready to fight from 'sadak to sansad," Phogat had said while thanking the Congress.
Notably, she resigned from the Railways hours before joining the party.
Additionally, the grand old party has fielded former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi assembly constituency, while Congress' state unit chief Udai Bhan will contest the polls from Hodal (SC).
Haryana is set to go to polls on October 5, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on October 8.
In the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party had emerged as the single largest party, forming an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party and seven Independent MLAs.
List Of Congress Candidates Announced So Far
Kalka - Pradeep Chaudhary
Naraingarh - Shalley Chaudhary
Sadhaura (SC) - Renu Bala
Radaur - Bishan Lal Saini
Ladwa - Mewa Singh
Shahbad (SC) - Ram Karan
Nilokheri (SC) - Dharm Pal Gondar
Assandh - S Shamsher Singh Gogi
Samalkha - Dharam Singh Chhoker
Kharkhauda (SC) - Jaiveer Singh
Sonipat - Surender Panwar
Gohana - Jagbir Singh Malik
Baroda - Induraj Singh Narwal
Julana - Vinesh Phogat
Safidon - Subhash Gangoli
Kalanwali (SC) - Shishpal Singh
Dabwali - Amit Sihag
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi - Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Rohtak - Bharat Bhushan Batra
Kalanaur (SC) - Shakuntla Khatak
Bahadurgarh - Rajinder Singh Joon
Badli - Kuldeep Vats
Jhajjar (SC) - Geeta Bhukkal
Beri - Raghuvir Singh Kadian
Mahendragarh - Rao Dan Singh
Rewari - Chiranjeev Rao
Nuh - Aftab Ahmed
Ferozepur Jhirka - Mamman Khan
Punahana - Mohd. Ilyas
Hodal (SC) - Udai Bhan
Faridabad NIT - Neeraj Sharma