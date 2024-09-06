Elections

Congress Releases List Of 31 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls; Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana

The Congress party on Friday released a list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, fielding former wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress party earlier on Friday |
Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress party earlier in the day | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Congress party on Friday released a list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, fielding wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

Earlier in the day, Phogat -- along with fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia -- joined the grand old party amid the buzz over them contesting the elections. "When we were being dragged on the road, all parties except BJP were with us. I feel proud that I have joined a party which stands with women and is ready to fight from 'sadak to sansad," Phogat had said while thanking the Congress.

Notably, she resigned from the Railways hours before joining the party.

Additionally, the grand old party has fielded former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi assembly constituency, while Congress' state unit chief Udai Bhan will contest the polls from Hodal (SC).

Haryana is set to go to polls on October 5, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on October 8.

In the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party had emerged as the single largest party, forming an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party and seven Independent MLAs.

List Of Congress Candidates Announced So Far

  • Kalka - Pradeep Chaudhary

  • Naraingarh - Shalley Chaudhary

  • Sadhaura (SC) - Renu Bala

  • Radaur - Bishan Lal Saini

  • Ladwa - Mewa Singh

  • Shahbad (SC) - Ram Karan

  • Nilokheri (SC) - Dharm Pal Gondar

  • Assandh - S Shamsher Singh Gogi

  • Samalkha - Dharam Singh Chhoker

  • Kharkhauda (SC) - Jaiveer Singh

  • Sonipat - Surender Panwar

  • Gohana - Jagbir Singh Malik

  • Baroda - Induraj Singh Narwal

  • Julana - Vinesh Phogat

  • Safidon - Subhash Gangoli

  • Kalanwali (SC) - Shishpal Singh

  • Dabwali - Amit Sihag

  • Garhi Sampla-Kiloi - Bhupinder Singh Hooda

  • Rohtak - Bharat Bhushan Batra

  • Kalanaur (SC) - Shakuntla Khatak

  • Bahadurgarh - Rajinder Singh Joon

  • Badli - Kuldeep Vats

  • Jhajjar (SC) - Geeta Bhukkal

  • Beri - Raghuvir Singh Kadian

  • Mahendragarh - Rao Dan Singh

  • Rewari - Chiranjeev Rao

  • Nuh - Aftab Ahmed

  • Ferozepur Jhirka - Mamman Khan

  • Punahana - Mohd. Ilyas

  • Hodal (SC) - Udai Bhan

  • Faridabad NIT - Neeraj Sharma

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS: Wicketkeeper-Batter Josh Inglis Hits 43-Ball T20I Century, Fastest By An Australian
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer Take India D's Lead To 202 Runs
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Musheer Khan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 33-Year-Old Record
  4. Afghanistan Announce 16-Member Squad For One-Off Test Match Against New Zealand
  5. IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid Appointed As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach
Football News
  1. German Police Investigate Reports Of Alleged Match-Fixing In Lower-League Football Games
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch France Vs Italy Game On TV And Online In India
  3. POR 2-1 CRO, Nations League: Martinez Hails Ronaldo's 'Historic' 900-Goal Landmark
  4. ESP 0-0 SRB, Nations League: 'It's Almost A Pre-season Game', Says De La Fuente After Draw
  5. Ireland Vs England Preview, Nations League: Key Players To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka On TV And Online
  2. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
  3. Pegula Rallies To Beat Muchova; Sabalenka Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  4. US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics
  5. US Open: Pegula's Comeback Seals Place In Maiden Grand Slam Final - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rocket Attacks In Manipur Leave One Dead, 5 Injured; Security Forces On Alert
  2. Congress Releases List Of 31 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls; Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana
  3. Is Bringing 'Non-Veg' Food To School A Mistake? Row Erupts As UP School Principal Expels 7-Year-Old Over Tiffin
  4. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  5. UP-Model Of 'Bulldozer Justice' Found Quick Uptake In BJP States
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Did Putin Back Kamala Harris For The 2024 Election? Here’s What It Could Mean
  2. US, Britain And EU Sign First Ever AI Treaty. What Makes This Agreement So Important?
  3. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Calls His Arrest 'Misguided, Surprising For Several Reasons' | All About The Row
  4. This Summer Was The Hottest Since Humans Started Measuring Temperatures On Earth
  5. Sri Lanka Heads For First Polls Since 2022 Economic Crisis | Major Candidates, Key Issues
Latest Stories
  1. Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Shooter Finishes Fifth
  2. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
  4. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  5. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  6. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  7. Praveen Kumar In High Jump T64 Final Highlights, Paris Paralympics: The Indian Wins Gold Medal, Breaks Asian Record
  8. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign