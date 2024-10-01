National

Outlook Exclusive with Former Deputy CM of Haryana Dushyant Chautala

For Jannayak Jannata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, the road to re-election from the Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency is far from smooth. The former Haryana deputy chief minister became a key political figure after the last Assembly polls when it helped the BJP return to power in the agrarian state. His party faced backlash when it did not support the farmers during their protests against the now-repealed farm laws. In an interview with Outlook, Chautala shares his thoughts on the October 5 elections, his partnership with Chandrashekhar Azad's Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), and the challenges that lie ahead for him.