Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana

AAP’s foray in Haryana Politics since 2014 has not been successful. Its best showing was in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election that was also because of its alliance with the Congress. In all the election that AAP had fought after 2014 it could garner less than 1per cent of the total votes polled. AAP does not have any formidable grass root leadership that can make an impact on Haryana electorate. Neither has it come out with any policy pronouncements that can sway the voters in its favour. AAP on its own cannot save its deposit even in one constituency. The leaders in the BJP or Congress who are defecting from their respective parties are not looking at the AAP for securing nomination in the elections. This is also a clear sign that AAP is nowhere in the reckoning in the forthcoming assembly elections. Otherwise, it would have attracted some of the turncoats from the BJP, Congress or the JJP. The JJP legislators who deserted Dushyant Chautala are seeking refuge either in the Congress or the BJP. In Punjab politics, the clear signal of AAP’s ascendency could be noticed when a number of leaders from the established parties such as the Akali Dal and the Congress joined the party. Nothing of that sort is happening in Haryana on a noticeable scale.