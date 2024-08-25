Will It Be The End Of The 'Double Engine' Sarkar In Haryana This Time? 

What will be the verdict of the people in the just announced assembly elections? Will the trend of the double engine continue, if it continues what will be its contours? Will there be a break in Haryana's political history by choosing to let go of the double engine phenomenon witnessed for over half a century? In Haryana, the BJP is witnessing strong anti-incumbency as was evident from the Lok Sabha elections when the spoils were shared equally by BJP and the Congress by bagging equal number of seats. A very important trend that could be witnessed in Haryana's electoral behaviour is the reluctance of the electorate to give a majority to any one party consecutively. Bhupinder Singh Hooda was not given a majority in the 2009 elections, he formed the government by engineering defections from the Haryana Janhit Congress of Kuldeep Bisnoi and the BSP. Same was the case in 2019 when the electorate did not give majority to BJP and it formed the Government with the support of the JJP.