Elections

Haryana Assembly Polls: Congress Leader Selja Says Party Will Run Solo, No Alliance With AAP

Selja also asserted that the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has lost a lot of ground in Haryana as it is "breaking up" and does not have a chance in the upcoming polls.

Congress leader Kumari Selja
Congress leader Kumari Selja Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI
info_icon

Ruling out the possibility of an alliance with the AAP for the Haryana Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Kumari Selja has said her party is strong in the state and will fight the elections on its own.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the news agency's headquarters here, the Lok Sabha MP and the party's prominent Dalit face also dismissed the possibility of a hung assembly, asserting that the Congress would secure an "excellent majority" in the 90-member House.

Selja also asserted that the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has lost a lot of ground in Haryana as it is "breaking up" and does not have a chance in the upcoming polls.

"The JJP has lost ground. This time you will not find many takers for the JJP. Even last time, most of the candidates who won were from the Congress. Today, it is already breaking up. Most of their MLAs have already left them. I don't see much of a chance for the JJP in this election," the AICC general secretary and former Haryana Congress chief said.

She also dismissed the INLD-BSP alliance, pointing out that both parties had lost a lot of ground in the state.

"I don't think so (they will cut into our votes). The (Indian National) Lok Dal's performance was abysmal in the Lok Sabha polls. The BSP has also lost a lot of ground. So, this alliance may have been forged in whatever way but when the results come out, you will see that this alliance will also come a cropper," Selja said.

Asked whether there was a possibility of the Congress forging an alliance in Haryana with its INDIA bloc partner Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Selja said, "We are partners (at the national level) but if you remember, it was decided that in every state, they (partners) can decide on their own. The AAP has gone on record first of the mark that they will not have an alliance in the Vidhan Sabha polls."

"I do think that the Congress is strong on its own and we will fight on our own," she asserted.

Exuding confidence of a big Congress win in the upcoming assembly polls, Selja claimed the people of the state are "totally against" the BJP.

"We are fighting on 90 seats and for us, every seat is important. We can go as high as possible," she said when asked to predict the number of seats the Congress would get.

After 10 years of the BJP in Haryana, people definitely want change, she added.

"The BJP pan-Haryana did not have much support on ground. I don't like to get personal but I don't think their chief minister had political experience so that also went against them.

"Even within their party (BJP), there were a lot of pulls and pressures, there is a total disconnect and they are going to pay for that," Selja said.

Asked about lateral entry in bureaucracy and the Congress' opposition to it despite having backed it when it was in power, Selja said, "It has to evolve over time. Today it is an issue, so we will speak about it.

"How can you say (that) 17 years ago, 20 years ago what happened and because 'you did it then we are going to do it'. Today it is an issue and we are raising our voice over it."

She asserted that in all recruitments, reservation has to be followed.

The whole policy needs a relook to include reservations, Selja said about the lateral entry issue.

Talking about the election issues in Haryana, Selja said a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) and withdrawal of the Agnipath military recruitment scheme are major demands in the state.

She said the Congress has categorically stated that it would ensure a legal guarantee for MSP and is also demanding the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme as it discriminates even among martyrs.

She said unemployment is one of the biggest issues in Haryana.

"Unemployment is a huge issue in Haryana. Then there have been scams, there have been paper leaks. There is a lot of backlog in vacancies. If we come down to a few issues it would be unemployment, inflation, decisions of the government such as the Parivar Pehchan Patra that has proven to be such a scam, and education," she said.

She also asserted that corruption was a major issue in Haryana.

Selja also ruled out the possibility of MLAs switching sides post-polls, asserting that people are choosing the Congress this time.

On talk of wrestler Vinesh Phogat being fielded in the polls, Selja said she could not comment on it at this moment.

"But yes I do feel strongly about what has happened to Vinesh. She was so close (to winning an Olympic medal) and there are a lot of unanswered questions --? how it happened, what happened, who was incharge. You cannot blame the poor girl. What were the nutritionists, who were supposed to watch over, doing? These questions are not being answered," the Congress leader said.

Women wrestlers were dragged on the roads and look at the determination and grit of this woman, Selja said, lauding Phogat for her performance at the Olympics.

Phogat had become the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympic finals but was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight in her 50 kg category.

Asked about khap panchayats, Selja said, "Let me put the record straight. Khap panchayats are not bad. These are social groups. Sometimes one small thing gets blown out of proportion but many times and most of the time, they sit and resolve social issues."

So khap panchayat is not a bad thing as it also encourages brotherhood in society, she said.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 1 and the results will be declared on October 4. The Congress is looking to unseat the BJP and return to power after 10 years in the opposition.

After the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP formed a coalition government with the JJP. However, the coalition broke after disagreements over seat sharing in the Lok Sabha elections. Later, the BJP saved its government with the support of Independent MLAs.

In the Lok Sabha elections held a few months ago, the BJP and the Congress won five seats each in Haryana.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN Lead PAK; Mushfiqur Brings Up Century Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4, Live Score: SL Look To Build On Lead As ENG Eye Wickets At Old Trafford
  3. Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: Biggest Achievement In Career -- 'Playing For India,' Says The Cricket 'Gabbar'
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: From Mohali Magic To Galle's Sandstorm - Listing Gabbar's 5 Best Knocks Across All Formats
  5. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: England March Towards Victory After Jamie Smith's Maiden Test Ton - In Pics
Football News
  1. Ligue 1: PSG Thrash Montpellier 6-0 - In Pics
  2. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Bradley Barcola Ready To Replicate Difference Maker Mbappe At Paris Saint-Germain
  3. Football Transfers: Sergi Roberto Completes Como Move After Barcelona Exit
  4. Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United: Aaronson, James Seal Visitors First Win Of The Season
  5. Gladbach 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Wirtz Late Show Secures Winning Start For Champions
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  3. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
  5. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report
  2. Instagram 'Friend' Kidnaps, Rapes Karnataka Woman; Two Arrested
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Begins Polygraph Test Of Accused Sanjay Roy And 6 Others
  4. Kolkata Hospital Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjay Roy With Earphones At Crime Scene
  5. NEET PG Results 2024: NBEMS Declares Scores | Direct Link Inside
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  2. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  3. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  4. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  5. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
World News
  1. Pakistan To Experiment With New Currency Notes Made Of Polymer Plastic
  2. Bangladesh: Hindus And Muslims Came Together To Guard Dhaka's Ancient Temple After Fall Of Hasina-led Govt, Says Priest
  3. The Fight For Bangladesh's 'Second Independence': A First Person View
  4. The Art And The Artists In Bangladesh Protests  
  5. Muhammad Yunus Faces A Monumental Task In Bangladesh
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report