Assembly Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: EC To Announce Dates At 3 PM; Uddhav Hits Out At BJP During MVA Meet

Assembly Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Assembly elections at 3 pm today, an official press conference invite stated. Polls are due in Haryana and Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where the Supreme Court's deadline for holding elections ends on September 30. However, EC's media invite has not specified the states for which poll dates will be announced.

Outlook Web Desk
16 August 2024
16 August 2024
Assembly Elections Schedule Announcement | File Image
Assembly Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Assembly elections at 3 pm today, an official press conference invite stated. Notably, polls are due in Haryana and Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where the Supreme Court's deadline for holding elections ends on September 30. Meanwhile, ahead of the press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray -- at a Maha Vikas Aghadhi (MVA) meeting -- said that the Maharashtra assembly elections will be a "fight to protect self-respect of the state".
Maharashtra Assembly Election LIVE: Uddhav Will Back Any Candidate From Cong, NCP (SP) As CM Face

At the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting, Uddhav Thackeray said that he will back any candidate announced by the Congress and the NCP(SP) as MVA's Chief Ministerial face.

He asked MVA cadres to rise above self-interest for the sake of protecting Maharashtra's pride and respect. "Be the ambassadors of opposition alliance in Maharashtra," he told the cadres.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Schedule LIVE: Uddhav Says Polls 'Will Be Fight To Protect...'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, ahead of the election schedule announcement, said that the assembly polls in Maharashtra "will be a fight to protect the self-respect of the state".

He made the comments at a meeting of the opposition alliance of the state -- Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Jammu Kashmir Election Schedule LIVE: Massive Reshuffle In J&K Police Ahead Of Poll Dates

Ahead of the announcement of the election schedule, a massive reshuffle has taken place in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, wherein the intelligence wing has also gotten a new chief.

IGPs, DIGs are among the several senior J&K police officers who have been transferred. Many districts of the Union Territory have gotten new police chiefs

Assembly Elections Schedule LIVE: States Where Polls Are Due This Year

Assembly elections are due in Haryana, Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where the Supreme Court's deadline for conducting polls ends on September 30.

Assembly Elections Schedule LIVE: EC's Announcement At 3 PM 

Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of the Election Commission of India's announcement of the Assembly Elections schedule.

The poll governing body is set to announce the schedule at a press conference at 3 pm today. Follow our live blog for real-time updates on the assembly polls schedule.

