Elections

Congress Will Form Govt With Comfortable Majority, Says Hooda After Polling Ends

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced that the Congress party is set to form a government with a comfortable majority, following positive exit poll predictions

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda
info_icon

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said his party is going to form the government with a comfortable majority and reiterated that the decision on the CM's face will be taken by the high command based on the opinion of the Congress MLAs.

He made these remarks after polling ended and several exit polls predicted the Congress' victory in the Haryana polls.

"We are forming the government with a comfortable majority," the 77-year-old Hooda told reporters at his Rohtak residence.

On several exit polls predicting a Congress victory, the senior Congress leader said, "I have been saying that according to our assessment, we are forming the government with a comfortable majority... I have been saying that people have decided to form the Congress government."

On who will be the chief minister if the Congress comes to power, Hooda reiterated that there is a laid-down procedure in the party, according to which "the opinion of the party MLAs will be sought, and the high command will decide."

When asked about Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala, who are also aspirants for the CM's post, Hooda said politics is such that one can have aspirations, "but there is a procedure where legislators will give their opinion, and the high command will decide."

On BJP leaders claiming their party will return to power, Hooda quipped, "What else will BJP say? They will come to know once the results are out."

Dubbing the BJP-led government in Haryana as a "non-performing" government, he said corruption and unemployment were at their peak under its dispensation, while every section, including farmers, employees, the poor, laborers, women, and youth, were fed up with this government.

He said this election was about "the achievements of the previous Congress government versus the BJP's failures and non-performance."

From being a state that once ranked number one in terms of per capita income, investment, and various other spheres, the state now tops in unemployment, while the law-and-order situation has deteriorated, and the drug menace has spread its tentacles, Hooda said.

The Congress veteran and two-time former chief minister, who is seeking re-election from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district, had told reporters before casting his vote in village Sanghi in the morning that the Congress will form the government, and people have made up their minds to bring the party back to power.

There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people, he said. This government is a "failure," and people have decided to oust them, he added.

"BJP ja rahi hai, Congress aa rahi hai" (BJP is on its way out, while Congress is coming back to power), he said.

Polling for all 90 assembly seats was held on Saturday. The BJP has been in power in Haryana for the last 10 years, and the Congress is eyeing to wrest power this time.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs England Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: Slow Start For BAN-W In Pursuit Of 118-Run Target
  2. Indian Premier League 2025: BCCI Considering Saudi Arabia Cities For IPL Mega Auction
  3. Irani Trophy 2024: Mumbai Team To Be Felicitated After First Title In 27 Years
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Stokes Ruled Out, Replacement Brydon Carse To Make Debut
  5. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Clinch Opening Match With 6-Wicket Victory Over SL-W!
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 3-0 MSC; Match Enters Final 10 Minutes
  2. Eintracht Frankfurt Vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Kompany Relishing 'Special Game'
  3. Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool, EPL: Jota's Early Strike Enough To Win It For Reds
  4. JFC Vs EBFC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Jamshedpur FC Beat East Bengal FC 2-0 At The Furnace
  5. JFC Vs EBFC, ISL 2024-25: Rei Tachikawa Shines In Jamshedpur FC's 2-0 Win Over East Bengal FC
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  2. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  4. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Pollsters Predict BJP Majority In J&K, Congress Govt Likely In Haryana
  2. Congress Will Form Govt With Comfortable Majority, Says Hooda After Polling Ends
  3. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
  4. Day In Pics: October 05, 2024
  5. Amid RG Kar Row, Fresh Protest Erupt Against Rape-Murder Of Minor Girl In West Bengal, BJP Slams State Govt
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Hashem Safieddin, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor, Presumed Dead After Israeli Airstrike
  2. Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites: Locations, Functions And Global Concerns
  3. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
  4. Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack
  5. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'