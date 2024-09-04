Will Bhupinder Singh Hooda Be The Last Dynast of Haryana?

Haryana politics has been dominated by nearly two dozen families, and what we observe is that the influence of these hereditary elites is on the decline, especially after 2014 with the ascendancy of the BJP both at the National level and in the State of Haryana. Most of these elites had their origin in the Congress Party, and with the rise of the BJP in the State, these elites are somehow trying to save their political space by confining themselves to their home ground and leaving aside their aspirations of dominating the state politics. The influence of the three Lals' families is now only confined to their home districts. The same is the case with Ahirwal, where Rao Inderjeet is somehow trying to pass the political baton to his daughter.