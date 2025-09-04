Amit Mishra Announces Retirement From Cricket After 25-Year Career

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra has retired after a two-decade career, citing injuries as a reason for his retirement from all forms of cricket

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Amit Mishra announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Lucknow Super Giants' Amit Mishra celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Amit Mishra announces retirement from all forms of cricket

  • Mishra last played for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024

  • Claimed 535 wickets in first-class cricket since 2000 debut

Veteran India leg-spinner Amit Mishra announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday, September 4, concluding a career that spanned over two decades. The 42-year-old Haryana cricketer last played for India in 2017 but continued featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) until the 2024 edition. Mishra confirmed his retirement to PTI over the telephone.

Amit Mishra Career Highlights

"I have decided to retire," Mishra stated, citing repeated injuries and a belief that the younger generation should now take over.

Mishra represented India in 22 Tests, claiming 76 wickets, and snared 64 scalps from 36 One Day Internationals. He also played 10 T20 Internationals. Mishra, a classical leg-break bowler, made his Test debut against Australia in 2008, five years after his India debut in an ODI against South Africa in 2003.

As Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble generally started most home games, Mishra waited for his Test cap. His debut was successful: he took a five-wicket haul in the first innings before picking up two more wickets in the second, which ultimately became his only five-wicket haul in the traditional format.

Related Content
Related Content

Amit Mishra Announces Retirement

In a statement, Mishra reflected, "These 25 years (first-class debut in 2000) of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable." He expressed deep gratitude to the BCCI, the administration, the Haryana Cricket Association, the support staff, his colleagues, and his family members who were "together with me all this while."

Mishra further conveyed, "I would like to thank the fans whose love and support whenever and wherever I played made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I'll treasure for life."

His last competitive game was for Lucknow Super Giants in the 2024 IPL season. His international career slowed once Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja emerged. Mishra also expressed a keen desire to stay involved in the game via coaching and commentary.

Amit Mishra Career Stats

Mishra racked up 535 wickets in an exemplary first-class career, alongside 252 wickets in List A cricket and 285 in T20 cricket. In the IPL alone, he took 166 wickets at a stellar average of 23.98 and a very respectable economy rate of 7.36. He represented four IPL teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers, Delhi Capitals, and LSG. He remains the only bowler to claim three hat-tricks in the IPL.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sikhar Dhawan Summoned By ED After Suresh Raina In Illegal Betting App Case

  2. Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Live Score, Day 1 Blog: Anshul Kamboj Provides 2nd Breakthrough For North Zone

  3. Shreyas Iyer Returns In Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: West Zone Vs Central Zone Clash Begins In Bengaluru

  4. England Vs South Africa ODIs: Eoin Morgan Urges ENG To Include Sam Curran

  5. Irfan Pathan Speaks Out After Old Interview On MS Dhoni Hookah Rumors Resurfaces

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Karolina Muchova Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Returns To Flushing Meadows Semi-Final

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

  3. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

  4. Sinner Through To US Open Semis After Musetti Demolition

  5. US Open: Osaka Sets Up Final Four Clash Against Anisimova

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. GST Council Clears Two-Slab GST Reform, Changes May Lead To Revenue Loss Of Rs 93,000 Crore

  3. Day In Pics: September 03, 2025

  4. IMD Forecast: Rainfall To Ease In Delhi-NCR, Heavy Showers Likely In Himachal And Arunachal

  5. Night-Vision Drones To Combat Rising Man-Elephant Fatalities In Ranchi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  2. Singapore PM Wong Reaches Delhi For Three-Day Trip

  3. Xi Jinping Calls China’s Rise ‘Unstoppable’ As PLA Unveils Hypersonic, Nuclear Missiles

  4. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  5. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab Floods 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal Send Prayers And Strength To Victims

  2. Two Security Personnel Killed, One Injured In Jharkhand Encounter With Maoists

  3. Congress Claims GST Overhaul As ‘GST 1.5’, Says Wait For 'True GST 2.0' Continues

  4. September 4, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces

  5. Modi Hails GST Council Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step, Opposition Questions The Delay

  6. South Zone Vs North Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal: Preview, Team News, When And Where To Watch

  7. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  8. Lokah Box Office Collection Day 7: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide