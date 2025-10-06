Tennis

China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

Third-seeded Amanda Anisimova claimed the China Open title with a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 win over Linda Noskova in the final of the hard-court tournament on Sunday (October 5). Anisimova, who ended fellow American Coco Gauff’s title defense in the semi-finals, sealed the match with a backhand winner down the line and fell on her back as she won the trophy for the first time. Her rival gave her a tough challenge but ran out of steam in the closing stages of their encounter, which lasted one hour and 46 minutes. Anisimova, the runner-up at both the US Open and Wimbledon this year who has risen to No. 4 in the world rankings, claimed her second WTA 1000 title of the season. She also won in Doha in February.