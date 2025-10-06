Amanda Anisimova, of the United States kisses the trophy after winning the women's singles final match against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, in the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center, in Beijing.
Amanda Anisimova of the United States celebrates with her team and trophy after defeating Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in the women's singles final match of the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China.
Amanda Anisimova, of the United States celebrates after defeating Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic in the women's singles final match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center, in Beijing.
Amanda Anisimova, of the United States returns a forehand shot from Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic during the women's singles final match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center, in Beijing.
Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic returns a forehand shot from Amanda Anisimova, of the United States during the women's singles final match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center, in Beijing.
Amanda Anisimova of the United States returns a shot from Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in the women's singles final match of the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China.
Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic plays a forehand return to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States during the women's singles final match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center, in Beijing.
Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic returns a backhand shot from Amanda Anisimova, of the United States during the women's singles final match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center, in Beijing.
Amanda Anisimova, of the United States returns a backhand shot from Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic during the women's singles final match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center, in Beijing.