Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard got the better of Taylor Fritz at Shanghai Masters
Taylor Fritz was stunned by Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard as the Frenchman set up a last-16 meeting with Holger Rune at the Shanghai Masters.
The world number four was dumped out of the ATP Masters 1000 event on Sunday, falling to a 6-4 7-5 defeat.
That marked Mpetshi Perricard's first top-10 win of his career, and sent him through to the first last-16 draw of his career at this level of ATP Tour event, where he will next face the world number 11.
Tenth seed Rune had little difficulty in his third-round clash with Ugo Humbert, beating the Frenchman 6-4 6-4.
The Dane only offered up one break point against 21st seed Humbert, needing just over 90 minutes to progress.
Rune must be careful of a tough task in the next round, however, having watched Mpetshi Perricard blast a dominant 29 winners to Fritz's 8.
Data Debrief: Mpetshi Perricard makes French history in Shanghai
With his win over Fritz, Mpetshi Perricard became the youngest French player to reach the round of 16 at this event, since the Shanghai Masters' inauguration in 2009.
The 22-year-old did not face a break point all match against the American, though he faces somewhat of a specialist in these events next time around.
Indeed, only two players born since 2000 have reached more rounds of 16 at ATP Masters 1000 events than Rune (15) – Jannik Sinner (26) and Carlos Alcaraz (21).