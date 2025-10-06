Football

Brentford 0-1 Man City, English Premier League 2025-26: Haaland Seals Dull Win As Rodri Suffers Injury Setback

Manchester City were made to work hard to edge past Brentford 1-0 in an English Premier League fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, October 5. An early ninth-minute strike from Erling Haaland was enough for the Citizens, as the Norwegian striker held off pressure from the defenders to finish low past Caoimhin Kelleher. City dominated the first half, but Pep Guardiola would be worried after Rodri was substituted in the 20th minute after coming down with a hamstring injury. Brentford pushed hard for an equaliser, with Gianluigi Donnarumma denying Igor Thiago with a superb save. The visitors held off late pressure from the Bees to secure a hard-fought win.