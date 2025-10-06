Manchester City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma punches out the ball in front of Brentford's Sepp van den Berg during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol and Brentford's Kevin Schade collide during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.
Manchester City's Ruben Dias clears the ball in front of Brentford's Igor Thiago during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.
Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk, left, and Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.
Brentford's Igor Thiago misses by Manchester City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.
Manchester City's Savinho in action between Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard, left, and Kristoffer Ajer during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.
Manchester City's Savinho, left, and Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.
Brentford's Nathan Collins clears the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.