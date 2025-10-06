Football

Brentford 0-1 Man City, English Premier League 2025-26: Haaland Seals Dull Win As Rodri Suffers Injury Setback

Manchester City were made to work hard to edge past Brentford 1-0 in an English Premier League fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, October 5. An early ninth-minute strike from Erling Haaland was enough for the Citizens, as the Norwegian striker held off pressure from the defenders to finish low past Caoimhin Kelleher. City dominated the first half, but Pep Guardiola would be worried after Rodri was substituted in the 20th minute after coming down with a hamstring injury. Brentford pushed hard for an equaliser, with Gianluigi Donnarumma denying Igor Thiago with a superb save. The visitors held off late pressure from the Bees to secure a hard-fought win.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
EPL: Manchester City vs Brentford
EPL: Brentford vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Manchester City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma punches out the ball in front of Brentford's Sepp van den Berg during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.

2/9
EPL: Brentford vs Manchester City
EPL: Manchester City vs Brentford | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol and Brentford's Kevin Schade collide during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.

3/9
English Premier League: Manchester City vs Brentford
English Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Manchester City's Ruben Dias clears the ball in front of Brentford's Igor Thiago during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.

4/9
English Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Brentford
English Premier League Soccer Match: Brentford vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.

5/9
English Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City
English Premier League: Manchester City vs Brentford | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk, left, and Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.

6/9
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Brentford
English Premier League 2025-26: Brentford vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Brentford's Igor Thiago misses by Manchester City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.

7/9
English Premier League 2025-26: Brentford vs Manchester City
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Brentford | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Manchester City's Savinho in action between Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard, left, and Kristoffer Ajer during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.

8/9
Britain Soccer Premier League: Manchester City vs Brentford
Britain Soccer Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Manchester City's Savinho, left, and Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.

9/9
Britain Soccer Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City
Britain Soccer Premier League: Manchester City vs Brentford | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Brentford's Nathan Collins clears the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City in London.

