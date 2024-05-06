Cricket

DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India Pakistan, Bangladesh

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in a group-stage fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming, full squads and other details of the DC Vs RR match in the IPL 2024

Sanju Samson celebrating after winning the game in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson celebrates the win in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
Delhi Capitals are set to host Rajasthan Royals in match 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams are eyeing for the spot in the playoffs. (Preview | Full Coverage)

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are just one win away from being the first team to qualify for the playoffs. They have eight wins in 10 games and in those two games they lost, the defeat came on the final ball of the innings which has helped them maintain a good run-rate in comparison to the other teams.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have just five wins in 11 games and they desperately need a victory in their next game against Rajasthan Royals.

Both teams are entering this match after suffering defeats in their previous games - DC lost to KKR by seven wickets, while RR were narrowly defeated by SRH by one run in Hyderabad. Both teams will be eager to bounce back from their losses and put in a strong performance on a high-scoring ground in Delhi.

Live streaming details of the DC vs RR match in IPL 2024:

When is the DC vs RR IPL 2024 match?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 7, Tuesday at 7:30 PM at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch the DC vs RR, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the DC vs RR IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch DC vs RR, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the DC vs RR cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch DC vs RR, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch DC vs RR, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.

Where to watch DC vs RR, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

DC Vs RR, Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

