India U19 Vs Australia U19 Live Streaming, 1st Youth Test: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match

India U19 face Australia U19 in first of two Youth Tests
India had clean swept Australia 3-0 in preceding Youth ODI series
Match to be live streamed in India
The India under-19 men's cricket team will hope to replicate their one-day series heroics when they take on Australia in the first Youth Test in Brisbane from Tuesday (September 30, 2025) to Friday (October 3). Watch the U19 cricket match live on TV and online.
The Ayush Mhatre-led side completed a 3-0 clean sweep over the Aussies in their own backyard in the Youth ODI series prior to this. Middle-order batters Vedant Trivedi and Rahul Kumar hit fifties while left-arm spinner Khilan Patel scalped four wickets as India U19 thrashed Australia U19 by a massive 167 runs in the third and final game.
It was India's biggest win in the three-match series. They had defeated the hosts by seven wickets and 51 runs in the last two matches.
The likes of Vedant as well as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra were in good nick in the 50-over leg, and would look to continue the same form in the red-ball games as well. Among the bowlers, off-spinner Kanishk Chouhan claimed six wickets in the Youth ODIs and could make an impact in the four-day matches too.
The first game will be followed by the second and final Youth Test, which will conclude the tour, starting October 7 in Mackay.
India U19 Vs Australia U19, 1st Youth Test: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India U19 vs Australia U19, 1st Youth Test be played?
The India U19 vs Australia U19, 1st Youth Test will be played at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane, Australia from Tuesday, September 30, 2025 to Friday, October 3, 2025. Play will begin each day at 5:30am IST.
Where will the India U19 vs Australia U19, 1st Youth Test be telecast and live streamed?
The India U19 vs Australia U19, 1st Youth Test will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
India U19 Vs Australia U19, 1st Youth Test: Squads
Australia U19: Simon Budge (c & wk), Alex Turner, Alex Lee Young, Steven Hogan, Will Malajczuk, Tom Hogan, Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Ben Gordon, Kasey Barton, Will Byrom, Charles Lachmund, John James, Yash Deshmukh, Hayden Schiller
India U19: Ayush Mhatre (c), Harvansh Pangalia (wk), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Deepesh Devendran, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Abhigyan Kundu