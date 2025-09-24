India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: AUS Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Australia U19 chose to bowl first in the 2nd ODI at Brisbane
India lead the three-match series 1-0 after a 152-run stand sealed the opener
Live on Star Sports 1 and Jio Hotstar from 9:30 AM IST
Australia U19 chose to bowl first in the second youth ODI against India U19 at the Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane. India’s U19 squad, captained by Ayush Mhatre, goes into this match with a 1-0 lead after their convincing win in the opening match by chasing down Australia’s total in just 30.3 overs.
India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Toss Update
Australia U19 have won the toss and chose to field first.
India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Playing XIs
India U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar
Australia U19: Alex Turner, Simon Budge(w), Steven Hogan, Yash Deshmukh(c), Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Kasey Barton, Will Byrom
In the last game, Australia struggled early, losing three of their top five batters for ducks and slumping to 35/4. Thanks to John James' powerful 77 off 68 balls from the lower order, the hosts managed to reach 225 in their allotted overs. India lost their captain cheaply in the chase, but Vaibhav Suryavanshi set the tone with an aggressive 38 from 22 balls. At 75/3, India were tested, but Vedant Trivedi and Abhigyan Kundu combined for an unbeaten partnership of 152 runs, sealing a comfortable victory.
India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Live Streaming Info
The second Youth ODI between India U19 and Australia U19 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and the live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar. The match is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 AM IST today.
India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Full Squads
India U19 Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Deepesh Devendran, Anmoljeet Singh, Harvansh Pangalia
Australia U19 Squad: Alex Turner, Simon Budge(w), Steven Hogan, Will Malajczuk(c), Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Jayden Draper, Alex Lee Young