India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record For Most Sixes In YODI's

Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks Unmukt Chand’s Youth ODI sixes record during India’s total of 300 all out in the 2nd Youth ODI against Australia, adding another historic milestone to his blossoming career

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record For Most Sixes In YODI
Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again entered the record books by surpassing former India U19 captain Unmukt Chand’s tally of sixes in Youth One-Day Internationals. Photo: X/cricketcomau
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed six sixes in his 70-run knock against Australia, reaching a Youth ODI career total of 41 sixes.  

  • India Under-19s were bowled out for 300 in 49.4 overs in the second Youth ODI, with Suryavanshi anchoring the innings.  

  • Suryavanshi overtook Unmukt Chand’s record (38 sixes in 21 matches) and leads the sixes count among Indian youth cricketers

India are bowled out for 300 in 49.4 overs against Australia Under-19s in Brisbane at the Ian Healy Oval with Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again making the headlines for his extraordinary power hitting. The young opener not only anchored a vital partnership but also entered the record books by surpassing former India U19 captain Unmukt Chand’s tally of sixes in Youth One-Day Internationals.

Suryavanshi Sets New Benchmark

Suryavanshi struck 70 runs from just 68 balls, smashing six sixes in his innings before being taken out by Australian skipper Yash Deshmukh, courtesy of a sharp catch by Aryan Sharma. His aggressive approach helped India recover after an early setback, especially after captain Ayush Mhatre fell for a duck. With these sixes, Suryavanshi’s career total in Youth ODIs now stands at 41, overtaking Chand’s previous record of 38, a feat achieved in barely 10 innings, compared to Chand’s 21 matches.

Most Sixes for India Under-19s in Youth ODIs

Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 10 matches, 41 sixes*

Unmukt Chand - 21 matches, 38 sixes  

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 27 matches, 30 sixes  

Sanju Samson - 20 matches, 22 sixes  

AK Bains - 20 matches, 19 sixes

Coming off a blazing start in the first match of the series, Suryavanshi continued to dominate the bowlers. His boundary-laden innings was instrumental in steering India towards a competitive total, reasserting his reputation as one of the brightest young hitters in Indian cricket.

Rapid Rise and Youth Records


Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s six-hitting prowess is already drawing comparisons with previous greats in the Under-19 circuit. Sixes now account for 26 percent of his runs in Youth ODIs, underpinning his clean hitting and modern batting mindset. For context, Chand reached his 38 sixes mark over 21 youth matches, while Suryavanshi reached 41 in only 10 appearances.

The Samastipur-born batter already holds several notable records: he became the youngest cricketer ever in the Ranji Trophy at just 12 years and 284 days, blasted the fastest Youth ODI hundred in history (reaching the mark off just 52 balls), and set a new Indian record for most sixes in a Youth ODI match with 10. At only 13 years and 188 days, Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in competitive cricket, scoring a 58-ball hundred in a Youth Test against Australia.

The second Youth ODI between India U19 and Australia U19 is telecast live on Star Sports 1 and the live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar.

India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Playing XIs

India U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar

Australia U19: Alex Turner, Simon Budge(w), Steven Hogan, Yash Deshmukh(c), Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Kasey Barton, Will Byrom

India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Full Squads

India U19 Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Deepesh Devendran, Anmoljeet Singh, Harvansh Pangalia

Australia U19 Squad: Alex Turner, Simon Budge(w), Steven Hogan, Will Malajczuk(c), Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Jayden Draper, Alex Lee Young

Published At:
