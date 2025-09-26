India U19 Vs Australia U19 Live Streaming, 3rd Youth ODI: IND Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs And More

India U19 aim for a 3-0 whitewash as they bat first against Australia U19 in the third Youth ODI at Brisbane, find playing XIs and streaming details here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India U19 Vs Australia U19 Live Streaming, 3rd Youth ODI: IND Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XI
India U19 aim for a 3-0 whitewash as they bat first against Australia U19 in the third Youth ODI at Brisbane, find playing XIs and streaming details here. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India won the toss and chose to bat first

  • Ayush Mhatre leads India U19 with a 2-0 series lead

  • Match live on Star Sports 1 and Jio Hotstar from 9.30 AM IST

India have won the toss as they gear up to face Australia U19 at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane for the third Youth ODI, with Ayush Mhatre’s side already 2-0 up in the series and eyeing a whitewash. In the previous encounter, Jayden Draper struck a blistering 65-ball century to keep Australia in the hunt while chasing 301, but his dismissal for 107 sealed India’s 51-run win. Australia’s chase faltered despite Draper’s heroics, as they collapsed after losing six wickets cheaply and never fully recovered.

Earlier in that game, India U19 posted exactly 300 before being bowled out, thanks to solid contributions from their top order. Abhigyan Kundu anchored the innings with a composed 71, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra chipped in with 70 runs each. Although captain Ayush Mhatre missed out, India’s depth ensured a strong total that proved more than enough once the bowlers stepped up to finish the job.

India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI: Toss Update

India U19 have won the toss and decided to bat first.

India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI: Playing XIs

India U19 Playing XI:
Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Harvansh Pangalia (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan.

Related Content
Related Content

Australia U19 Playing XI:
Alex Lee Young (wk), Alex Turner, Steven Hogan, Will Malajczuk (c), Tom Hogan, Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Ben Gordon, Kasey Barton, Charles Lachmund, Will Byrom.

India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI: Live Streaming Info

The third Youth ODI between India U19 and Australia U19 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and the live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar. The match is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 AM IST today.

India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI: Full Squads

India U19 Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Deepesh Devendran, Anmoljeet Singh, Harvansh Pangalia

Australia U19 Squad: Alex Turner, Simon Budge(w), Steven Hogan, Will Malajczuk(c), Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Jayden Draper, Alex Lee Young

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan: When Is Asia Cup 2025 Final?

  2. Suryakumar Yadav Pleads Not Guilty At ICC Hearing; Told To Not Make Political Remarks

  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Pacers Dominate In 11-Run Win To Seal India Final Clash

  4. PAK Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Saim Ayub Registers Most Ducks In Men's T20I Tournament For Full Member Nations

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah Calls Out Kaif's 'Inaccurate' Accusation Over Workload Management On X

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

  3. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  4. Mehbooba Mufti Blames Centre’s Policies For Ladakh Violence, Seeks Sixth Schedule Protection

  5. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  2. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  3. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  4. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. Italy Deploys Second Navy Ship To Escort Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks

  3. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  4. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  5. Sri Lanka Monastery Cable Cart Crash Kills 7 Monks

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Aries, Cancer, and Pisces

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. PKL 12: Dabang Delhi KC Regain Top Spot With Dominant Display Against U Mumba

  4. International Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations Full List: Amar Singh Chamkila, Ludwig, Rivals Secure Multiple Nods

  5. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  6. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir Meet Donald Trump at White House

  7. Hyderabad Rain Alert: Heavy Downpours Expected as State Remains on High Alert

  8. India Sends Fresh Aid To Quake-Hit Afghanistan Via Chabahar