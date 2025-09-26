India U19 Vs Australia U19 Live Streaming, 3rd Youth ODI: IND Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs And More

India won the toss and chose to bat first
Ayush Mhatre leads India U19 with a 2-0 series lead
Match live on Star Sports 1 and Jio Hotstar from 9.30 AM IST
India have won the toss as they gear up to face Australia U19 at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane for the third Youth ODI, with Ayush Mhatre’s side already 2-0 up in the series and eyeing a whitewash. In the previous encounter, Jayden Draper struck a blistering 65-ball century to keep Australia in the hunt while chasing 301, but his dismissal for 107 sealed India’s 51-run win. Australia’s chase faltered despite Draper’s heroics, as they collapsed after losing six wickets cheaply and never fully recovered.
Earlier in that game, India U19 posted exactly 300 before being bowled out, thanks to solid contributions from their top order. Abhigyan Kundu anchored the innings with a composed 71, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra chipped in with 70 runs each. Although captain Ayush Mhatre missed out, India’s depth ensured a strong total that proved more than enough once the bowlers stepped up to finish the job.
India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI: Toss Update
India U19 have won the toss and decided to bat first.
India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI: Playing XIs
India U19 Playing XI:
Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Harvansh Pangalia (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan.
Australia U19 Playing XI:
Alex Lee Young (wk), Alex Turner, Steven Hogan, Will Malajczuk (c), Tom Hogan, Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Ben Gordon, Kasey Barton, Charles Lachmund, Will Byrom.
India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI: Live Streaming Info
The third Youth ODI between India U19 and Australia U19 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and the live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar. The match is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 AM IST today.
India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI: Full Squads
India U19 Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Deepesh Devendran, Anmoljeet Singh, Harvansh Pangalia
Australia U19 Squad: Alex Turner, Simon Budge(w), Steven Hogan, Will Malajczuk(c), Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Jayden Draper, Alex Lee Young