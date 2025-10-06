Football

Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace, English Premier League: Eagles' Dream 19-Match Unbeaten Streak Ends

The longest active unbeaten streak in Europe’s top five leagues is over. After 19 games and nearly six months, Crystal Palace have finally lost a game after conceding a stoppage-time goal to fall to a 2-1 defeat at Everton in the English Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday (October 5). The loss ended Palace's club-record undefeated streak, dating back to April 16 when the team was thrashed 5-0 at Newcastle in the league. Since then, Palace have won the FA Cup for their first ever major trophy, followed that up by winning the season-opening Community Shield, and also won their first ever match in Europe — 2-0 over Dynamo Kiev in Poland. Three days later and back in domestic action after a trip east, Palace squandered a lead earned by Daniel Munoz in the first half. Iliman Ndiaye equalized with a penalty and Jack Grealish scored the winner for Everton in the third minute of stoppage time.