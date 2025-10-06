Football

Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace, English Premier League: Eagles' Dream 19-Match Unbeaten Streak Ends

The longest active unbeaten streak in Europe’s top five leagues is over. After 19 games and nearly six months, Crystal Palace have finally lost a game after conceding a stoppage-time goal to fall to a 2-1 defeat at Everton in the English Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday (October 5). The loss ended Palace's club-record undefeated streak, dating back to April 16 when the team was thrashed 5-0 at Newcastle in the league. Since then, Palace have won the FA Cup for their first ever major trophy, followed that up by winning the season-opening Community Shield, and also won their first ever match in Europe — 2-0 over Dynamo Kiev in Poland. Three days later and back in domestic action after a trip east, Palace squandered a lead earned by Daniel Munoz in the first half. Iliman Ndiaye equalized with a penalty and Jack Grealish scored the winner for Everton in the third minute of stoppage time.

EPL: Crystal Palace vs Everton
EPL: Everton vs Crystal Palace | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP

Everton's Jack Grealish, left, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

EPL: Everton vs Crystal Palace
EPL: Crystal Palace vs Everton | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Everton's Iliman Ndiaye scores his sides first goal from the penalty spot during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

English Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Everton
English Premier League: Everton vs Crystal Palace | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr, left, and Everton's Idrissa Gueye battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

English Premier League: Everton vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Everton | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, left, tries to chip the ball over Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the English Premier League soccer match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2025-26: Crystal Palace vs Everton
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Crystal Palace | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, left, and Everton's Thierno Barry battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2025-26: Crystal Palace vs Everton | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Everton
Britain Soccer Premier League: Everton vs Crystal Palace | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, left, and Everton's Jack Grealish battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League: Everton vs Crystal Palace
Britain Soccer Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Everton | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, top, and Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

