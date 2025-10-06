Everton's Jack Grealish, left, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Everton's Iliman Ndiaye scores his sides first goal from the penalty spot during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr, left, and Everton's Idrissa Gueye battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, left, tries to chip the ball over Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the English Premier League soccer match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, left, and Everton's Thierno Barry battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, left, and Everton's Jack Grealish battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, top, and Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.