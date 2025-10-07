Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast And Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check the weather forecast of Guwahati and the pitch report for the Barsapara Cricket Stadium ahead of the BAN-W vs ENG-W match

Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Womens World Cup 2025
Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Photo: AP
  • Bangladesh and England face each other in the eighth match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

  • The match will take place at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday, October 6

  • Both teams enter the game on the back of wins in their campaign openers

Bangladesh take on England in the eighth match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday, October 6. The game is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST. Both sides come into the match on the back of convincing wins in their tournament openers.

Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan by seven wickets and England smashed South Africa by 10 wickets after bundling them out for 69.

Bangladesh Women Vs England Women Weather Forecast

There is slight chance of rain in Guwahati. Temperature will remain close 30°C during the course of the match and the skies will remain cloudy.

Bangladesh Women vs England Women Pitch Report

In the first game, India scored 269 and won the game while in the second game at this venue, England bowled out South Africa for 63 to take two points. Fresh pitch will be used for the Bangladesh vs England game. Expect the surface to be spin friendly but if rain plays hide and seek, pacers can have a good day as well.

Squads

Bangladesh Women Squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Ritu Moni

England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
