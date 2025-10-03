Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday In BAN-W Vs PAK-W Match?

Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter’s clinical bowling skittled Pakistan for 129, giving Bangladesh a commanding start to their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, ICC Womens Cricket World Cup: Who Won Yesterday In BAN-W Vs PAK-W Match?
Bangladesh women's national cricket team players batting. Photo: X | Bangladesh Cricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh restricted Pakistan to 129 all out in 38.3 overs in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opener

  • Young pacer Marufa Akter (2/31) gave Pakistan an early jolt with two first-ball ducks, while veteran spinner Nahida Akter (2/19) maintained pressure by picking key wickets after the powerplay

  • Pakistan struggled to build partnerships on a docile batting track, scoring slowly with only 14 boundaries, reflecting Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling effort

Disciplined bowling effort by Bangladesh, led by young pacer Marufa Akter and veteran spinner Nahida Akter, restricted Pakistan to a below-par 129 all out in 38.3 overs as they failed to capitalise on a docile batting track in their ICC Women's World Cup opening match here on Thursday.

Marufa (2/31), Bangladesh's 20-year-old right-arm pacer who has emerged as the team's frontline quick, gave Pakistan a massive jolt in the opening over, dismissing opener Omaima Sohail and batting stalwart Sidra Amin for first-ball ducks as Fatima Sana's side reeled at 2/2.

Slow left-arm bowling stalwart Nahida Akter (2/19) then piled more pressure on Pakistan by sending opener Muneeba Ali (17) and Rameen Shamim (23) back in quick succession just after the powerplay overs, thus thwarting the pair's hopes of building a partnership.

Pakistan were in dire straits at 41/2 at the end of the powerplay overs, and Marufa was the one who made it happen.

Related Content
Related Content

Playing in her 27th WODI, she took Pakistan completely by surprise with the new ball.

She first pitched a full-length inswinging delivery just outside off-stump to rattle Omaima Sohail's leg stump, and, on the very next ball, had the prized wicket of batting stalwart Sidra Amin. The in-form Pakistani batter went for a drive but got beaten by the big inswing to lose her leg stump.

Pakistan's other opener Muneeba Ali looked to be gathering her wits following the quick dismissals but after slamming two boundaries in the fourth over off right-arm spinner Nishita Akter Nishi, she too fell as the team slumped to 44/3.

Her partner, Rameen Shamim with whom she had built a 42-run stand, too departed two overs later as Pakistan were 47/4 in the 14th over.

The real spike in run-rate never came as Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Bangladesh tactically rotating their bowlers to keep the opponents clueless.

Pakistan, whose run-rate hardly ever crossed four runs per over, touched the 100 mark in the 30th over.

Pakistan managed 14 boundaries in their innings with only four coming in powerplay, a reflection of the slow pace with which they went about scoring runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul Eye Big Partnership To Boost IND’s Total

  2. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  3. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Match Report, 1st T20I: Thrilling Sharjah Encounter Sees BAN Edge AFG By 4 Wickets

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Match Report, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: BAN-W Humble PAK-W With Crushing 7 Wicket Win

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Dussehra At Baijnath—The Town Known As ‘Abode of Lord Shiva’

  2. Modi's 2025: A Year Of Unprecedented Engagement With The RSS

  3. Beggary Laws Criminalise Poverty, Trapping Homeless With Mental Illness In Cycles Of Neglect

  4. A Century Of The Sangh: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Journey From Margins To Mainstream

  5. Day In Pics: October 02, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  5. Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush Starrer Off To A Decent Start

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  2. Rahul Gandhi Warns Of Democracy Threat In India During EIA University Visit In Colombia; BJP Reacts

  3. Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Rattles Istanbul

  4. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  5. Aid Flotilla Bound For Gaza Intercepted By Israeli Military, Greta Thunberg Among Activists

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick