Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: PAK-W Opt To Bat First In Colombo - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women kick off their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 campaign with their Asian counterparts, Pakistan women at the R Premadasa stadium, Colombo

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan vs Bangladesh women, AP
Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana, right, chats with Bangladesh's captain Nigar Sultana Joty before the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan open their campaign against Bangladesh in the ODI Women's WC

  • PAK-W will play all their matches in Colombo

  • BAN-W are being led by Nigar Sultana Joty

Pakistan open their campaign against Bangladesh in their ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match in Colombo on Thursday, October 2. Pakistan will play all their games in Colombo and will look to make use of the conditions.

Pakistan have been training in Colombo ahead of their matches and will look to continue their strong run in the tournament, while Bangladesh's aim will be to put up a positive response after exiting the Asia Cup earlier this year.

BAN-W vs PAK-W, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Toss & Playing XIs

Pakistan women skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat first.

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

BAN-W vs PAK-W, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Captain Quotes

Nigar Sultana | Bangladesh captain: It's ok but we wanted to bat as well. It was pretty good to bat on in the warm-up games as well. We have been practicing very hard. Did a lot of camps in the break for fitness, skill-wise as well. We tried to maintain the physical health and mental condition. We have a debutant today - Rubya Haider.

Related Content
Related Content

Fatima Sana | Pakistan captain: We will bat first. The pitch looks good for batting, hopefully we will play good cricket. Every team is tough to beat in World Cup. If we play good cricket we can beat any team. Three new faces for us.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal Seek Solid Start; IND 23/0, WI 162

  2. Bangladesh Women Vs Pakistan Women Live Score, ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

  3. India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

  4. USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Minutes Ahead Of ACE Court Hearing

  5. Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: AUS-W Beat White Ferns By 89 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  2. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  3. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  4. Ladakh LG Urges LAB, KDA to Resume Talks with Centre Amid Ongoing Curfew

  5. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

  4. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

  5. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

US News

  1. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  2. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  3. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  4. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  5. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

World News

  1. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

  2. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  5. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick