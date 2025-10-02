Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: PAK-W Opt To Bat First In Colombo - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan open their campaign against Bangladesh in the ODI Women's WC
PAK-W will play all their matches in Colombo
BAN-W are being led by Nigar Sultana Joty
Pakistan open their campaign against Bangladesh in their ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match in Colombo on Thursday, October 2. Pakistan will play all their games in Colombo and will look to make use of the conditions.
Pakistan have been training in Colombo ahead of their matches and will look to continue their strong run in the tournament, while Bangladesh's aim will be to put up a positive response after exiting the Asia Cup earlier this year.
BAN-W vs PAK-W, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Toss & Playing XIs
Pakistan women skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat first.
Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal
BAN-W vs PAK-W, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Captain Quotes
Nigar Sultana | Bangladesh captain: It's ok but we wanted to bat as well. It was pretty good to bat on in the warm-up games as well. We have been practicing very hard. Did a lot of camps in the break for fitness, skill-wise as well. We tried to maintain the physical health and mental condition. We have a debutant today - Rubya Haider.
Fatima Sana | Pakistan captain: We will bat first. The pitch looks good for batting, hopefully we will play good cricket. Every team is tough to beat in World Cup. If we play good cricket we can beat any team. Three new faces for us.