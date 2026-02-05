Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's PAK V IRE Warm-Up Match?

Pakistan were slated to play Ireland in their ICC T20 WC warm-up match
Incessant rains hampered play with game called off
PAK have boycotted their match against IND in the WC
Heavy rain at the Sinhalese Sports Club led to Pakistan's final warm-up match before their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland being abandoned without a ball being bowled.
The match was delayed just before 17:00 local time before officially being abandoned over an hour later as incessant rain continued to pour in Colombo.
It would have marked the first time Pakistan had taken to the field since their government revealed they would not be completing their fixture with India at the tournament.
Pakistan were coming into the game off the back of an emphatic series whitewash over Australia, winning the final match by a mammoth 111 runs.
They last won the T20 World Cup in 2009, and face the Netherlands in their opening game on Saturday.
Ireland, who replaced Bangladesh in the tournament, had beaten the United Arab Emirates 2-0 ahead of their tournament opener against Sri Lanka.