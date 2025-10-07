Mithali Raj, Ravi Kalpana Get Dedicated Sections At ACA-VDCA Stadium Amid Women’s World Cup 2025

ACA dedicates a stand to Mithali Raj and a gate to Ravi Kalpana at Visakhapatnam
Tribute coincides with India vs Australia match in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025
Honours highlight women’s cricket achievements and inspire the next generation
Visakhapatnam is set for a historic moment in Indian cricket on October 12, as the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will dedicate two sections of the ACA-VDCA Stadium to two legendary women cricketers, Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana.
The announcement comes just ahead of the high-profile India vs Australia clash in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, making the occasion even more special for fans and players alike. Cricket enthusiasts will get to witness a first-of-its-kind tribute that celebrates the contributions of women in Indian cricket.
Mithali Raj, former India captain and one of the finest batters the women’s game has ever seen, will have a stand named after her, while the Ravi Kalpana Gate will honour the Andhra-born wicketkeeper-batter who rose from state cricket to the national team.
Both icons have inspired countless young cricketers, and this gesture by the ACA highlights their trailblazing careers. “The ACA's tribute to Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana reflects a deep commitment to honouring the trailblazers who have redefined women's cricket in India while inspiring the next generation to dream bigger,” the ACA said in a statement.
Recognising Women’s Cricket Legends
The dedication is more than just a ceremonial act; it represents the growing recognition of women’s contributions to cricket in India. While Raj’s career has been marked by world records and unmatched consistency, Kalpana’s journey resonates deeply with aspiring cricketers, especially in Andhra Pradesh.
This move also addresses the lack of venues named after women players, something star batter Smriti Mandhana had highlighted during a discussion with Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh. The stand and gate will not only honour their achievements but also inspire young players to chase their cricketing dreams.
Adding Legacy Amidst the Women’s World Cup 2025
Scheduled just before the India vs Australia clash, the unveiling of the Mithali Raj Stand and Ravi Kalpana Gate adds extra excitement to the ongoing Women’s World Cup. The ACA-VDCA Stadium, already known for its vibrant atmosphere and cricketing history, now embraces a new chapter that celebrates women’s cricket.
Fans attending the match will witness history in the making, a celebration of legendary careers that have paved the way for the future stars of Indian cricket. The gesture is a timely reminder of the growing importance and recognition of women’s cricket in the country, right in the middle of one of the sport’s biggest stages.