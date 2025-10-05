Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

The 24-time major champion was forced to face a stern examination from world number 150 Hanfmann, who claimed the first set but fell to a 4-6 7-5 6-3 defeat on Sunday

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic celebrates his win in Shanghai on Sunday
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Novak Djokovic suffered a fightback from Yannick Hanfmann to go through

  • Djokovic reached a 112th career round of 16 at an ATP Masters 1000 event

  • Serbian's will meet Spain's Jaume Munar on Tuesday

Novak Djokovic battled fitness issues and a fierce showing from qualifier Yannick Hanfmann to reach the last 16 of the Shanghai Masters.

The 24-time major champion was forced to face a stern examination from world number 150 Hanfmann, who claimed the first set but fell to a 4-6 7-5 6-3 defeat on Sunday.

Germany's Hanfmann roared into a first-set lead after smashing eight aces and facing no break points en route to drawing first blood.

Djokovic then appeared to be struggling in the second set, seemingly vomiting during a changeover and needing short points to regain his composure and fitness.

The 38-year-old recovered well, however, keeping Hanfmann to just three aces in the second set before his clinching shot to level ignited an enthused crowd in Shanghai.

Djokovic followed that up by claiming the second of two break points in the fourth game of the deciding set, and did not look back from that chance.

His reward will be a fourth-round meeting with Spain's Jaume Munar on Tuesday.

Data Debrief: Djokovic matches Nadal mark

Hanfmann fell just short in his attempts to become the lowest-ranked player to defeat Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 level.

Instead, Djokovic reached a 112th career round of 16 at an ATP Masters 1000 event, equalling Rafael Nadal (112) for the most of any player since the format's introduction in 1990.

Sunday's fightback also saw Djokovic claim a 52nd career match win at such events after losing the opening set, the most of any player in completed matches since the format's introduction.

