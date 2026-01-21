AUS Open 2026: Alcaraz Sees Off Hanfmann In Second Round
Carlos Alcaraz says he got together with Roger Federer for a round of golf before the Australian Open, and it went just as the 22-year-old Spaniard expected. Federer’s swing, he said, is “as beautiful as the tennis.” “Everything he does, he does in style,” Alcaraz said. “He’s been playing for two years now and his level is really, really good.” “I’ve been playing five and he beat me,” he said, laughing. “It hurts, yeah!” The topic turned to golf in an on-court TV interview after the top-ranked Alcaraz’s 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-2 win over Yannick Hanfmann on Wednesday in the second round of the year’s first major at Melbourne Park.
