AUS Open 2026: Alcaraz Sees Off Hanfmann In Second Round

Carlos Alcaraz says he got together with Roger Federer for a round of golf before the Australian Open, and it went just as the 22-year-old Spaniard expected. Federer’s swing, he said, is “as beautiful as the tennis.” “Everything he does, he does in style,” Alcaraz said. “He’s been playing for two years now and his level is really, really good.” “I’ve been playing five and he beat me,” he said, laughing. “It hurts, yeah!” The topic turned to golf in an on-court TV interview after the top-ranked Alcaraz’s 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-2 win over Yannick Hanfmann on Wednesday in the second round of the year’s first major at Melbourne Park.

Updated on:
Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann Australian Open Tennis-1
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Yannick Hanfmann of Germany in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann Australian Open Tennis-2
Yannick Hanfmann of Germany waves as he leaves the court following his second round loss to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann Australian Open Tennis-3
Carlos Alcaraz, left, of Spain is congratulated by Yannick Hanfmann of Germany following their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann Australian Open Tennis-4
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Yannick Hanfmann of Germany in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann Australian Open Tennis-5
Yannick Hanfmann of Germany plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann Australian Open Tennis-6
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand return to Yannick Hanfmann of Germany during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann Australian Open Tennis-7
Yannick Hanfmann of Germany plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann Australian Open Tennis-8
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Yannick Hanfmann of Germany during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann Australian Open Tennis-9
Yannick Hanfmann of Germany plays a forehand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
