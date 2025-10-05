China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

The world number four was forced to work for a 6-0 2-6 6-2 win in her second consecutive final, having been beaten by Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open last month

Amanda Anisimova
Amanda Anisimova celebrates her victory at the China Open on Sunday
Amanda Anisimova claimed her second WTA-1000 title of the season after edging out Linda Noskova at the China Open.

The world number four was forced to work for a 6-0 2-6 6-2 win in her second consecutive final, having been beaten by Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open last month.

Noskova headed into Sunday's showpiece with the most aces of the tournament (24), but it was Anisimova who delivered six to her Czech opponent's three when it mattered.

Twenty-year-old Noskova struggled to get going in the opening set, falling to an unwanted bagel after producing three double faults and winning just 41% of her points on first serve (seven of 17).

However, Anisimova seemed to be both tiring and getting frustrated in the second set as the American committed a massive 17 unforced errors to allow Noskova back into the final.

But the third seed, who eliminated defending champion Coco Gauff in the semi-final, seemed at ease in the decider as she twice broke the world number 27 to seal a fourth WTA Tour title of her career.

A gorgeous backhand down the line wrapped up the win, leaving Anisimova to fall to the floor in celebration of a year that has already brought WTA-1000 success at the Qatar Open earlier in 2025.

Data Debrief: Anisimova doubles up in WTA-1000 events

Anisimova is now just the fourth player born this century to win multiple WTA-1000 titles in a season, after Bianca Andreescu (2019), Iga Swiatek (2022, 2024) and Mirra Andreeva (2025).

In fact, since the tier format's introduction in 1990, Anisimova is the first American to win her first two Tier 1/WTA-1000 titles outside of North America.

Noskova, meanwhile, has lost four of the five finals she has played in, with the exception coming at the Monterrey Open last year.

