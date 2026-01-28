Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash

Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026: Know all about the quarterfinal match, including preview, timings, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Streaming
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. plays a backhand return to her compatriot Madison Keys during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Baker
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Both the players will be competing for their first Australian Open semi-final

  • Jessica Pegula hasn't lost even a single set yet in the tournament

  • The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST on January 28, 2026

Jessica Pegula will take on Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-final of the Australian Open 2026 at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Both players will be eyeing their first-ever semi-final berth at the Australian Open. Pegula has reached the quarter-finals of this tournament thrice before and will be vying to win their first major grand slam tournament this time around.

She has been in sublime form and has not even lost a single set so far in the tournament, including a dominant win against the defending champion, Madison Keys, which has been the highlight of her journey so far.

Anisimova has registered a career-best run at the Australian Open by advancing to the quarter-finals. The 24-year-old, who reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals last year, is targeting her first Grand Slam title and, like Pegula, has not dropped a set so far.

Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info

When and where is the Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova, Australian Open 2026 match being played?

The Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 28, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST.

Related Content
Related Content

How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?

Sony Sports will telecast the matches of the Australian Open 2026 in India. Coverage of the tournament will be available on Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, with action from the top tennis stars at Melbourne Park

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

  3. South Africa Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Aiden Markram Stars As Proteas Beat Windies By Nine Wickets To Go 1-0 Up

  4. IND Vs NZ: Morne Morkel Reveals Strategy Behind India’s Rotating Bowling Combinations In Every Match

  5. SL Vs ENG 3rd ODI 2026: Harry Brook Powers England To 357 In Series Decider With 57-Ball Hundred

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash

  2. Ben Shelton Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash?

  3. Lorenzo Musetti Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash?

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash

  5. Australian Open 2026: Alcaraz Dominates De Minaur To Move To Semi-Finals

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  2. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  3. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  4. Congress Slams Govt Over Missing Budget Session Agenda

  5. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. EU Says WhatsApp To Face Stricter Content Rules

  2. Under Pressure From Trump, Canada Pivots To India As PM Mark Carney Plans Visit

  3. EU Opens Probe Into Elon Musk’s Grok Chatbot Over Digital Safety Concerns

  4. To Be Or Not To Be: The Contemporary Relevance Of ‘The Nihilist Penguin’

  5. Sri Lanka Appeals For Land Donations To Rehouse Cyclone Ditwah Victims

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September