Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash

Both the players will be competing for their first Australian Open semi-final
Jessica Pegula hasn't lost even a single set yet in the tournament
The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST on January 28, 2026
Jessica Pegula will take on Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-final of the Australian Open 2026 at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
Both players will be eyeing their first-ever semi-final berth at the Australian Open. Pegula has reached the quarter-finals of this tournament thrice before and will be vying to win their first major grand slam tournament this time around.
She has been in sublime form and has not even lost a single set so far in the tournament, including a dominant win against the defending champion, Madison Keys, which has been the highlight of her journey so far.
Anisimova has registered a career-best run at the Australian Open by advancing to the quarter-finals. The 24-year-old, who reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals last year, is targeting her first Grand Slam title and, like Pegula, has not dropped a set so far.
Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 28, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
Sony Sports will telecast the matches of the Australian Open 2026 in India. Coverage of the tournament will be available on Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, with action from the top tennis stars at Melbourne Park