Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final Clash

World no 5. Elena Rybakina will clash with World no 6. Jessica Pegula in semi-final
Both the players haven't lost even a single set yet in the tournament
The head-to-head between the two is currently tied at 3-3
Jessica Pegula will clash with Elena Rybakina in the semi-final of the Australian Open 2026 at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, January 29, 2026.
Rybakina is entering the contest following a 7-5, 6-1 victory against Iga Swiatek. Although the world No. 5 will face an in-form Pegula in the semifinal, Rybakina has been absolutely clinical so far in the competition, as she us yet to drop a set in the Australian Open 2026.
The head-to-head between the two suggests Rybakina and Pegula are tied at 3-3 in their six meetings that preceded the upcoming semifinal clash between them. Rybakina won the last time the two met, as she secured a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory at the semifinal of the WTA Finals in 2025.
Just like Rybakina, Pegula is yet to drop a set so far in the Australian Open 2026. Her last two victories came against Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova and in both games, Pegula looked clinical. Her strong defensive game and returns are all set to come handy against Rybakina's explosive serves. Pegula will look to force longer points.
Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 29, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:10 PM IST approx.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
Sony Sports will telecast the matches of the Australian Open 2026 in India. Coverage of the tournament will be available on Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, with action from the top tennis stars at Melbourne Park