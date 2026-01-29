Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final Clash

Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026: Know all about the semifinal match, including preview, timings, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: soubhagya chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
jessica-pegula-elena-rybakina-live-streaming-australian-open-2026-when-where-to-watch-semi-final
Elena Rybakina in action in Australian Open 2026. Photo: AustralianOpen/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • World no 5. Elena Rybakina will clash with World no 6. Jessica Pegula in semi-final

  • Both the players haven't lost even a single set yet in the tournament

  • The head-to-head between the two is currently tied at 3-3

Jessica Pegula will clash with Elena Rybakina in the semi-final of the Australian Open 2026 at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Rybakina is entering the contest following a 7-5, 6-1 victory against Iga Swiatek. Although the world No. 5 will face an in-form Pegula in the semifinal, Rybakina has been absolutely clinical so far in the competition, as she us yet to drop a set in the Australian Open 2026.

The head-to-head between the two suggests Rybakina and Pegula are tied at 3-3 in their six meetings that preceded the upcoming semifinal clash between them. Rybakina won the last time the two met, as she secured a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory at the semifinal of the WTA Finals in 2025.

Just like Rybakina, Pegula is yet to drop a set so far in the Australian Open 2026. Her last two victories came against Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova and in both games, Pegula looked clinical. Her strong defensive game and returns are all set to come handy against Rybakina's explosive serves. Pegula will look to force longer points.

Related Content
Related Content

Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info

When and where is the Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026 match being played?

The Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 29, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:10 PM IST approx.

How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?

Sony Sports will telecast the matches of the Australian Open 2026 in India. Coverage of the tournament will be available on Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, with action from the top tennis stars at Melbourne Park

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs NZ Highlights, 4th T20I: New Zealand Crush India By 50 Runs As Dube’s Blitz Goes In Vain

  2. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  3. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final Clash

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch AO Semi-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026: Defending Champion Marches Into Semifinals

  4. Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Handed Ticket To Semis After Musetti Injury; Serbian Reacts To His Walkover

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Italian Beats American To Qualify For Semis

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ajit Pawar, 6-Time Maharashtra Deputy CM, Was An Ace Administrator

  2. Three-Day State Mourning For Ajit Pawar, Govt Offices Shut Today: Fadnavis

  3. Who Was Captain Shambhavi Pathak, The First Officer Killed In Baramati Plane Crash

  4. Who is Rohit Pawar And How Is He Related To Ajit Pawar?

  5. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Killed In Baramati Plane Crash

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India–EU Deal: A Two-Billion-People Market

  2. Protesters Rally Against ICE At Sundance As Political Climate Spills Onto Park City Streets

  3. India-EU Trade Deal Favours New Delhi, Says Top US Trade Official

  4. Iran Warns Against ''Instability'' After US Strike Group Arrives

  5. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September