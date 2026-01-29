Elena Rybakina Vs Jessica Pegula, Australian Open: Fifth Seed Sets Up Final Against Aryna Sabalenka

Elena Rybakina warded off Jessica Pegula's strong resistance in the second set to emerge victor 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in the second Australian Open 2026 women's singles semi-final on Thursday (January 29) at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena. The fifth-seeded Rybakina seemed nearly unstoppable in the first set and a half, before Pegula bounced back. The American saved three match points and forced a tiebreak in the second set, which the Kazakh eventually took to set up a second final meeting with Aryna Sabalenka in four editions of the season-opening Grand Slam.

P
Photo Webdesk
Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open semifinal match-9
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reacts after winning her semifinal match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
1/11
Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open semifinal match-10
Elena Rybakina, left, of Kazakhstan is congratulated by Jessica Pegula, right, of the U.S. following their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
2/11
Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open semifinal match-11
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand return to Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
3/11
Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open semifinal match-12
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. reacts during her semifinal match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
4/11
Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open semifinal match-1
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a backhand return to Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
5/11
Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open semifinal match-2
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
6/11
Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open semifinal match-3
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. reacts during her semifinal match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
7/11
Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open semifinal match-4
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a backhand return to Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
8/11
Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open semifinal match-5
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. serves to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
9/11
Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open semifinal match-6
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
10/11
Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open semifinal match-7
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand return to Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
11/11
Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open semifinal match-8
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
