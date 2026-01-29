Elena Rybakina Vs Jessica Pegula, Australian Open: Fifth Seed Sets Up Final Against Aryna Sabalenka
Elena Rybakina warded off Jessica Pegula's strong resistance in the second set to emerge victor 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in the second Australian Open 2026 women's singles semi-final on Thursday (January 29) at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena. The fifth-seeded Rybakina seemed nearly unstoppable in the first set and a half, before Pegula bounced back. The American saved three match points and forced a tiebreak in the second set, which the Kazakh eventually took to set up a second final meeting with Aryna Sabalenka in four editions of the season-opening Grand Slam.
