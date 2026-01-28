Australian Open 2026: Pegula Beats Fellow American Anisimova Reach Semis

After three previous losses in Australian Open quarterfinals, Jessica Pegula defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 7-6 (1) on Wednesday to advance to the final four at Melbourne Park for the first time. It marked Pegula’s 14th win in her past 15 matches against fellow American opponents, continuing her strong run of domestic dominance. In the earlier quarterfinal at Rod Laver Arena, Elena Rybakina defeated Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1 to prevent the Polish player from completing a career Grand Slam of singles titles. Pegula will play Rybakina in one semifinal on Thursday, while top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will play Elina Svitolina in the other.

Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova Australian Open tennis quarterfinal-1
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. celebrates after defeating compatriot Amanda Anisimova during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova Australian Open tennis quarterfinal-3
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. signs autographs after defeating compatriot Amanda Anisimova during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova Australian Open tennis quarterfinal-2
Jessica Pegula, right, of the U.S. is congratulated by Amanda Anisimova following their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova Australian Open tennis quarterfinal-4
Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. reacts during her quarterfinal match agains compatriot Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova Australian Open tennis quarterfinal-5
Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. plays a backhand return to compatriot Jessica Pegula during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova Australian Open tennis quarterfinal-6
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. plays a backhand return to compatriot Amanda Anisimova during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova Australian Open tennis quarterfinal-7
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. serves to compatriot Amanda Anisimova during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova Australian Open tennis quarterfinal-8
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. serves to compatriot Amanda Anisimova during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova Australian Open tennis quarterfinal-9
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. plays a forehand return to compatriot Amanda Anisimova during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova Australian Open tennis quarterfinal-10
Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. plays a forehand return to compatriot Jessica Pegula during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova Australian Open tennis quarterfinal-11
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. plays a forehand return to compatriot Amanda Anisimova during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
