Australian Open 2026: Pegula Beats Fellow American Anisimova Reach Semis
After three previous losses in Australian Open quarterfinals, Jessica Pegula defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 7-6 (1) on Wednesday to advance to the final four at Melbourne Park for the first time. It marked Pegula’s 14th win in her past 15 matches against fellow American opponents, continuing her strong run of domestic dominance. In the earlier quarterfinal at Rod Laver Arena, Elena Rybakina defeated Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1 to prevent the Polish player from completing a career Grand Slam of singles titles. Pegula will play Rybakina in one semifinal on Thursday, while top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will play Elina Svitolina in the other.
