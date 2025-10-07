India U19 and Vaibhav Suryavanshi will once again be in action against Australia U19 as both the sides meet for the second Test which will be the final match on the tour.
India U19 have so far completely dominated their Australian counterparts. Boys In Blue first swept the Aussie youngsters 3-0 in the One Day series and then earned a massive innings and 58 run victory in the first Youth Test.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued to be unstoppable as he hit an 86-ball 113 while Vedant Trivedi was the top scorer for India with 140.
Deepesh Devendran picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings and followed it up by a three-wicket burst in the second.
Squads:
India U19 Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Anmoljeet Singh, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Pangalia
Australia U19 Squad: Alex Turner, Alex Lee Young, Steven Hogan, Will Malajczuk(c), Zed Hollick, Simon Budge(w), Tom Hogan, John James, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Thomas Paddington, Jayden Draper, Kasey Barton, Will Byrom, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund, Yash Deshmukh
India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth Test: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India U19 vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth Test be played?
The India U19 vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth Test will be played at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane, Australia from Tuesday, October 7 to October 10. Play will begin each day at 5:30am IST.
Where will the India U19 vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth Test be telecast and live streamed?
The India U19 vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth Test will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.