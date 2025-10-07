UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1 Preview: Schedule, Key Fixtures, Live Streaming

Here is all you need to know about the opening matchday of UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: storylines, key match-ups, recent results, match timings and broadcast details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1 Preview: Schedule, Key Fixtures, Live Streaming
Arsenal's Beth Mead, front, during a training session in London ahead of their UEFA Women's Champions League match against Lyon. Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal host Lyon in re-match of last season's semi-finals

  • Barcelona open campaign against Bayern Munich

  • UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 matchday 1 to be live streamed in India

The revamped UEFA Women’s Champions League kicks off with a tantalizing clash between Chloe Kelly’s Arsenal and record eight-time winners Lyon on Wednesday (October 8, 2025 as per India time). Watch the matchday 1 games live.

UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1: Arsenal Vs Lyon

It’s a rematch of last season’s semi-finals — when Arsenal overturned a first-leg deficit and went on to beat Barcelona in the final. Kelly then added another trophy to her cabinet as she led England to a second consecutive Women’s European Championship title in July 2025.

On Saturday (October 4), Kelly came off the bench and scored a temporary equalizer in Arsenal's 3-2 loss to Manchester City, her former club. She signed a permanent deal with Arsenal in July after a loan spell with Manchester City.

Star Players And New Signings Boost Teams’ Prospects

Arsenal’s strength goes beyond Chloe Kelly. Forwards Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo outpolled Kelly in the Ballon d’Or voting. Leah Williamson also ranked among the top 10, underscoring the squad’s depth.

Lyon improved their attack in the off-season by signing 22-year-old Jule Brand from Wolfsburg and Marie-Antoinette Katoto from Paris Saint-Germain. Brand scored two goals and provided two assists as Germany reached the Euros semifinals. Katoto is PSG’s all-time top scorer with 131 goals in 152 matches.

UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1: Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich

Barcelona have a strong legacy in the Women’s Champions League, having reached the last five finals and won three titles. They open their campaign at home against Bayern Munich.

Despite an off-season exodus of players due to financial problems in the men’s team, Barcelona retained three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas. The club also relies on emerging talent like 17-year-old midfielder Clara Serrajordi, who became the second-youngest scorer in the Spanish league during a match against Eibar on Saturday.

UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: New Format Explained

The Women’s Champions League now uses a league format, following a change in the men’s tournament last season. The competition features 18 teams – two more than before – competing in a 54-game league phase that ends in December.

Teams finishing first to fourth advance directly to the quarterfinals, while those ranked fifth to twelfth enter a knockout playoff. The bottom six teams are eliminated.

Half of the teams qualified through preliminary rounds. These include Manchester United, Real Madrid, Roma, and Paris FC.

The final will be held at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, in May 2026. There is also a new second-tier tournament called the Women’s Europa Cup. It is finishing its qualifying phase before a 16-team draw.

UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1: Schedule, Fixtures

Tuesday, October 7

Juventus vs Benfica: 10:15pm IST

Wednesday, October 8

Paris FC vs OH Leuven: 12:30am IST

Arsenal vs Lyon: 12:30am IST

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: 12:30am IST

Twente vs Chelsea: 10:15pm IST

Real Madrid vs Roma: 10:15pm IST

Thursday, October 9

St Polten vs Atletico Madrid: 12:30am IST

Manchester United vs Valerenga: 12:30am IST

Wolfsburg vs PSG: 12:30am IST

UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1: Live Streaming Details

Where will the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 matchday 1 be telecast and live streamed?

The UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 matchday 1 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

(With AP inputs)

