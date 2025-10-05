Manchester City 3-2 Arsenal, WSL 2025-26: Beney's Late Strike Seals Win For Citizens

Iman Beney's dramatic late goal gave Manchester City a thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Women's Super League 2025-26 at Joie Stadium

Manchester City vs Arsenal Womens Super League 2025-26 Iman Beney
Iman Beney celebrates her goal for Manchester City Women against Arsenal Women.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester City won 3-2 against Arsenal in Women's Super League

  • Iman Beney scored a late 88th-minute winner for City

  • Chloe Kelly had earlier equalised for Arsenal in 83rd minute

  • Arsenal face first league defeat of the WSL season

Iman Beney's 88th-minute strike proved decisive as Manchester City battled to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Women's Super League.

Arsenal substitute Chloe Kelly thought she had earned the Gunners at least a point when her deflected effort nestled into the back of the net in the 83rd minute at Joie Stadium on Saturday.

Kelly did not hold back in celebrating wildly against her former team, and she very nearly curled in from outside the area to make it 3-2 a few moments later.

Instead, Khadija Shaw's exceptional forward play resulted in the ball breaking free for Beney in the box at the other end, and the City substitute made no mistake with a low finish, bringing up her first goal for the club in the process.

Shaw had broken the deadlock when she headed in from Kerstin Casparij's cross in the 36th minute, but Mariona Caldentey dragged Arsenal level just after the restart.

Casparij turned from provider to scorer as she nudged home following a goalmouth scramble, before Kelly's goal set up a grandstand finale.

Stina Blackstenius headed wide from Kelly's cross with the final effort of the game as the Gunners suffered their first league defeat of the season, while City are up into second, a point behind leaders Chelsea.

Data Debrief: Gunners suffer early season dip

It is now three WSL games without a win for the European champions. The last time Arsenal failed to win three straight top-flight matches was back in 2023.

City, meanwhile, snapped a five-game winless streak in the WSL against Arsenal, while they also ended a run of six games without a victory against teams that finished in the top three in the previous season.

Andree Jeglertz has become the seventh manager to win four of his first five WSL games. That feat was achieved by his Arsenal counterpart Renee Slegers in December of last year.

