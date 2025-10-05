Manchester City won 3-2 against Arsenal in Women's Super League
Iman Beney scored a late 88th-minute winner for City
Chloe Kelly had earlier equalised for Arsenal in 83rd minute
Arsenal face first league defeat of the WSL season
Iman Beney's 88th-minute strike proved decisive as Manchester City battled to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Women's Super League.
Arsenal substitute Chloe Kelly thought she had earned the Gunners at least a point when her deflected effort nestled into the back of the net in the 83rd minute at Joie Stadium on Saturday.
Kelly did not hold back in celebrating wildly against her former team, and she very nearly curled in from outside the area to make it 3-2 a few moments later.
Instead, Khadija Shaw's exceptional forward play resulted in the ball breaking free for Beney in the box at the other end, and the City substitute made no mistake with a low finish, bringing up her first goal for the club in the process.
Shaw had broken the deadlock when she headed in from Kerstin Casparij's cross in the 36th minute, but Mariona Caldentey dragged Arsenal level just after the restart.
Casparij turned from provider to scorer as she nudged home following a goalmouth scramble, before Kelly's goal set up a grandstand finale.
Stina Blackstenius headed wide from Kelly's cross with the final effort of the game as the Gunners suffered their first league defeat of the season, while City are up into second, a point behind leaders Chelsea.
Data Debrief: Gunners suffer early season dip
It is now three WSL games without a win for the European champions. The last time Arsenal failed to win three straight top-flight matches was back in 2023.
City, meanwhile, snapped a five-game winless streak in the WSL against Arsenal, while they also ended a run of six games without a victory against teams that finished in the top three in the previous season.
Andree Jeglertz has become the seventh manager to win four of his first five WSL games. That feat was achieved by his Arsenal counterpart Renee Slegers in December of last year.