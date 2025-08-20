WSL News: Former Manchester City Boss Gareth Taylor Stands His Ground On Chloe Kelly Argument

The winger made just six appearances in the Women’s Super League last season prior to her loan with the London club, where she scored twice and registered three assists in eight WSL matches

Stats Perform
Chloe-Kelly
Chloe Kelly left Man City after a fallout with Gareth Taylor
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chloe Kelly was shipped out by Man City under Taylor's watch

  • Kelly went on to win the UWCL with Arsenal

  • Gareth Taylor is now managing Liverpool in the WSL

Liverpool manager Gareth Taylor believes he stayed “true to my role” during his disagreements with Chloe Kelly at Manchester City.

Kelly initially left Man City on loan in January to join Arsenal, before making the move permanent this summer, and cited “negative behaviour” towards her as one of the reasons for her departure.

The winger made just six appearances in the Women’s Super League last season prior to her loan with the London club, where she scored twice and registered three assists in eight WSL matches.

Chloe Kelly celebrates England's Euro 2025 success - null
Euro Women's 2025: England Hero Chloe Kelly Takes Swipe At Critics, Says 'Thank You To Everyone Who Wrote Me Off'

Stats Perform

Taylor spent five years with Man City before losing his job in March during a difficult season for the club, which saw them miss out on European football.

Kelly has since gone on to win the Champions League with Arsenal and Euro 2025 with England, but Taylor stuck by the decisions he made at his former job.

“You understand as a head coach that you are not going to make everyone happy in your team. That's normal,” Taylor told BBC Sport.

“Players want to play. I understand that. I had it many times myself when I was a professional and I was out of the team - I had my beef with it as well.

“I just always tried to remain as professional as possible. Now, on the other side of it as a head coach, my job is to select what I think is the team that gives us the best opportunity. Sometimes I get it right, sometimes I get it wrong.

“You will always get that kind of situation but you don't want it being played out in the public. For me, it felt like through all of that time, I was true to my role.”

Published At:
