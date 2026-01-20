UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 7 Preview: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Arsenal need one point to secure a spot in UCL round of 16
Real Madrid battling to avoid dropping into positions 9-24
Third-place PSG visit Sporting Lisbon
The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 resumed with its seventh matchday on Tuesday (January 20, 2026) after a winter break, with Arsenal protecting the only 100 per cent record heading to Inter Milan and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City all eyeing wins to close on automatic qualification. Watch the UCL football games live.
The Gunners have six straight wins and need a point to become the first team to secure a spot in the round of 16. After defeats to Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, Inter — the heavily beaten finalists last season — dropped to sixth place and are looking to avoid three consecutive defeats in the competition for the first time.
With only the top eight progressing directly to the last 16, many of Europe's top teams are battling to avoid dropping into positions 9-24 and having to go through the playoffs. Madrid, the record 15-time champions, are one of them in seventh place. On 12 points — the same as ninth-placed Liverpool — the Spanish giants host Monaco.
New Madrid coach, Alvaro Arbeloa, is in his third match at the helm and taking charge of a Champions League game for the first time. Star striker Kylian Mbappe will be playing against his first club.
With one point more are third-place PSG and fourth-place Man City, who face trips to Sporting Lisbon and Bodo/Glimt in northern Norway, respectively.
Both of the European heavyweights squeezed into the playoffs last season, so are in a more comfortable position 12 months on — unless they lose surprisingly this week.
Of the 36 teams in the Champions League, 11 have changed coaches this season — and one more could go if Tottenham's poor run of results continues when Borussia Dortmund visits. Thomas Frank remains in charge of Tottenham but is on shaky ground and has been jeered by fans in recent games.
UEFA Champions League 2025-26, Matchday 7 Schedule
Tuesday, January 20
Kairat Almaty vs Club Brugge: 9pm IST
Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City: 11:15pm IST
Wednesday, January 21
Real Madrid vs AS Monaco: 1:30am IST
Inter Milan vs Arsenal: 1:30am IST
Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund: 1:30am IST
Villarreal vs Ajax: 1:30am IST
Sporting Lisbon vs Paris Saint-Germain: 1:30am IST
Olympiacos FC vs Bayer Leverkusen: 1:30am IST
FC Copenhagen vs Napoli: 1:30am IST
Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid: 11:15pm IST
Qarabag FK vs Eintracht Frankfurt: 11:15pm IST
Thursday, January 22
Chelsea vs Pafos FC: 1:30am IST
Atalanta vs Athletic Bilbao: 1:30am IST
Juventus vs SL Benfica: 1:30am IST
SK Slavia Praha vs FC Barcelona: 1:30am IST
Olympique de Marseille vs Liverpool: 1:30am IST
Newcastle United vs PSV Eindhoven: 1:30am IST
Bayern Munich vs Union Saint-Gilloise: 1:30am IST
UEFA Champions League 2025-26, Matchday 7: Live Streaming Info
Where will the UEFA Champions League 2025-26, matchday 7 games be telecast and live streamed?
The UEFA Champions League 2025-26, matchday 7 games will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.
(With AP inputs)