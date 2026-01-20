UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 7 Preview: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Here is your ready reckoner for the seventh matchday of UEFA Champions League 2025-26, including the preview, teams in action, storylines, fixtures, match timings and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 7 Preview: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, during a training session in Liverpool ahead of the Champions League match against Marseille. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal need one point to secure a spot in UCL round of 16 

  • Real Madrid battling to avoid dropping into positions 9-24

  • Third-place PSG visit Sporting Lisbon

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 resumed with its seventh matchday on Tuesday (January 20, 2026) after a winter break, with Arsenal protecting the only 100 per cent record heading to Inter Milan and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City all eyeing wins to close on automatic qualification. Watch the UCL football games live.

The Gunners have six straight wins and need a point to become the first team to secure a spot in the round of 16. After defeats to Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, Inter — the heavily beaten finalists last season — dropped to sixth place and are looking to avoid three consecutive defeats in the competition for the first time.

With only the top eight progressing directly to the last 16, many of Europe's top teams are battling to avoid dropping into positions 9-24 and having to go through the playoffs. Madrid, the record 15-time champions, are one of them in seventh place. On 12 points — the same as ninth-placed Liverpool — the Spanish giants host Monaco.

New Madrid coach, Alvaro Arbeloa, is in his third match at the helm and taking charge of a Champions League game for the first time. Star striker Kylian Mbappe will be playing against his first club.

With one point more are third-place PSG and fourth-place Man City, who face trips to Sporting Lisbon and Bodo/Glimt in northern Norway, respectively.

Related Content
Related Content

Both of the European heavyweights squeezed into the playoffs last season, so are in a more comfortable position 12 months on — unless they lose surprisingly this week.

Of the 36 teams in the Champions League, 11 have changed coaches this season — and one more could go if Tottenham's poor run of results continues when Borussia Dortmund visits. Thomas Frank remains in charge of Tottenham but is on shaky ground and has been jeered by fans in recent games.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot aims at victory against Marseille - null
Marseille Vs Liverpool Preview, UEFA Champions League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

BY Stats Perform

UEFA Champions League 2025-26, Matchday 7 Schedule

Tuesday, January 20

Kairat Almaty vs Club Brugge: 9pm IST

Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City: 11:15pm IST

Wednesday, January 21

Real Madrid vs AS Monaco: 1:30am IST

Inter Milan vs Arsenal: 1:30am IST

Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund: 1:30am IST

Villarreal vs Ajax: 1:30am IST

Sporting Lisbon vs Paris Saint-Germain: 1:30am IST

Olympiacos FC vs Bayer Leverkusen: 1:30am IST

FC Copenhagen vs Napoli: 1:30am IST

Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid: 11:15pm IST

Qarabag FK vs Eintracht Frankfurt: 11:15pm IST

Thursday, January 22

Chelsea vs Pafos FC: 1:30am IST

Atalanta vs Athletic Bilbao: 1:30am IST

Juventus vs SL Benfica: 1:30am IST

SK Slavia Praha vs FC Barcelona: 1:30am IST

Olympique de Marseille vs Liverpool: 1:30am IST

Newcastle United vs PSV Eindhoven: 1:30am IST

Bayern Munich vs Union Saint-Gilloise: 1:30am IST

UEFA Champions League 2025-26, Matchday 7: Live Streaming Info

Where will the UEFA Champions League 2025-26, matchday 7 games be telecast and live streamed?

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26, matchday 7 games will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.

(With AP inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Rodrigues and Wolvaardt Stitch Steady Partnership | Delhi Capitals 118/2 (16)

  2. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  3. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

  4. Kristian Clarke Receives Call-Up For T20Is Against India In Place Of Injured Michael Bracewell

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Thailand Edge Past Zimbabwe By 1 Run In Nail-Biting Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic, Australian Open: Japanese Survives First-Round Scare To Win Three-Setter

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Highlights, Australian Open: Japanese Survives Early Scare, Wins Opener In Three Sets

  4. Madison Keys Vs Oleksandra Oliynykova, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Enters Second Round - Data Debrief

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston, Australian Open: Italian Star Cruises Into Second Round After Opponent Retires Hurt

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

  2. Nitin Nabin Elected BJP National President Unopposed

  3. Inside Narratives Of The BMC Elections: Batengete Toh Katenge & Existence Of Marathi Manoos 

  4. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  5. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  2. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  3. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

  4. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  5. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins