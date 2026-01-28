Liverpool Vs Qarabag LIVE Score, Champions League: Reds Eye Round of 16 Qualification With Victory

Liverpool Vs Qarabag Live Scores, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Liverpool are a win away from sealing a top-eight spot and a direct qualification to round of 16 while Qarabag battle to survive

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
liverpool vs qarabag live score uefa champions league 2025-26 matchday 8 updates highlights
Liverpool footballers warming up ahead of Premier League match against Bournemouth
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 8 fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 between Liverpool and Qarabag at the Anfield in Liverpool on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Liverpool are well-set for a top-eight qualification as they are at the fourth place in the points table and are two points clear off ninth placed Barcelona. A win in this game will seal the deal for them. They have won two of their last two matches across competitions and are favourites ahead of the game. Qarabag, meanwhile, have won 3-2 against Eintracht Frankfurt in their last league stage encounter. With ten points and placed 18th, Qarabag are still in contention for a play-off spot. Follow along for all the real-time updates, live scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Liverpool vs Qarabag LIVE Score: Welcome!

Welcome, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Qarabag’s match against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
