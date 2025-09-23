India A Vs Australia A Live Streaming, 2nd Unofficial Test: When, Where To Watch Cricket Match

India A vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Here is all you need to know about the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A: preview, squads, venue, match timing, telecast and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London, Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • India A to face Australia A in the second unofficial Test from September 23–26 in Lucknow, with Dhruv Jurel likely to captain

  • Australia A posted 532/6 declared in the first unofficial Test, putting India A under pressure

  • India A replied with 531/7 declared, centuries from Jurel and Padikkal, and the match ended in a draw

India A will meet Australia A in the second and final unofficial Test from September 23, Tuesday, to September 26, Friday, at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

With Shreyas Iyer reportedly exiting the squad, Dhruv Jurel is likely to be handed the captaincy. The home side could also be boosted by the presence of KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, who are set to join ahead of the series decider.

The IND A vs AUS A first unofficial test match was dominated by batters from both camps. Australia A put up a commanding 532 for 6 before declaring, laying down the marker with a massive first-innings total.

India A matched them stroke for stroke, replying with 531 for 7 declared. Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal struck centuries, while Abhimanyu Easwaran, N. Jagadeesan, and B. Sai Sudarshan added solid contributions as the match meandered into a draw.

India A Vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Live Streaming

When to watch India A vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test?

The India A vs Australia A second unofficial Test will be played from September 23 to 26 (Tuesday to Friday) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch India A vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test?

The India A vs Australia A second unofficial Test will not be televised in India, nor will it be available for live streaming.

India A Vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Squads

India A: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vs & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj

Australia A: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott

Published At:
