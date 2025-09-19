India A Vs Australia A: Padikkal Hits 150 Before 1st Unofficial Test Ends In Boring Draw

Padikkal, who was unbeaten on 86, continued from where he had left off on Thursday by hitting a 150 off 281 balls as the hosts declared their innings at 531 for 7, just one run shy of Australia A's 532 for 6 declared in the four-day game

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal. Photo: X/Devdutt Padikkal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India A and Australia A agreed to a draw in the first unofficial Test in Lucknow

  • India A declared their innings at 531 for 7, just one run shy of Australia A's 532 for 6 declared in the four-day game

  • For India, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhurv Jurel scored centuries

Devdutt Padikkal struck a fine century, his seventh first-class ton, as India A gave a strong reply to Australia A's massive first-innings total in the drawn 'unofficial' Test in Lucknow on Friday.

Padikkal, who was unbeaten on 86, continued from where he had left off on Thursday by hitting a 150 off 281 balls as the hosts declared their innings at 531 for 7, just one run shy of Australia A's 532 for 6 declared in the four-day game.

Australia A, batting in the second essay, made 56 without loss in 16 overs as the match petered to a tame draw.

First-innings centurion Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway remained unbeaten on 27 and 24 respectively.

Padikkal, who would be eyeing an India call-up especially in red-ball games against West Indies and South Africa with good performance in the ongoing two-match 'unofficial' Test series, did himself a huge favour by scoring a century that was studded with 14 boundaries and a six.

The other overnight batter Dhruv Jurel, who resumed the final day 113, played authoritatively, adding 27 more runs before being dismissed by young right-arm pacer Fergus O'Neill for 140 off 197 balls. His innings was lace with 13 fours and five sixes.

Related Content
Related Content

The fifth-wicket pair guided India A out of trouble with a 228-run partnership after the hosts were reduced to 222/4 following the dismissal of skipper Shreyas Iyer on Thursday.

By the time Jurel departed, India A were placed comfortably at 450/5 and when Padikkal walked back to the dressing room, falling to the off-spin of Corey Rocchiccioli with the team total at 520/7, the only logical conclusion was a draw.

Harsh Dubey and Prasidh Krishna remained unbeaten on 16 and 0 when Iyer decided to declare the innings after the first ball of the 142 over of the India A innings.

For the record, Rocchiccioli was the most successful bowler for Australia A, returning figures of 3/159.

The second 'unofficial' Test will begin on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Australia A 532 for 6 declared & 56 for no loss in 16 overs drew with India A 531 for 7 declared in 141.1 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 44, Narayan Jagadeesan 64, Sai Sudharsan 73, Devdutt Padikkal 150, Dhruv Jurel 140; Corey Rocchiccioli 3/159).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: IND Play 250th T20I, Gill-Sharma Open Against OMA

  2. Ireland Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Rain Delays Toss As Washout Threat Looms

  3. India Vs Oman Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: IND To Bat First Against OMA - Check Playing XIs

  4. ‘No Handshake’ Controversy: Anil Chaudhary Slams PCB’s Politics, Defends ICC Referee Pycroft

  5. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  3. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  4. CEA Nageswaran Expects US Tariff Dispute Resolution in 8–10 Weeks

  5. Editors Guild Says Court Order To Take Down Content On Adani Enterprises 'Concerning'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  2. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  3. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  4. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged