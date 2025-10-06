Day In Pics: October 06, 2025

Charred remains after a fire broke out at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, late Sunday night, in Jaipur. Six patients died in the incident.
Odisha Director-General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania briefs police personnel after incidents of fresh violence linked to a group clash during a Durga idol immersion procession, in Cuttack, Odisha.
Patients, hospital staff and others gather after a fire broke out at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, late Sunday night, in Jaipur. Six patients died in the incident.
Damaged structures after landslides caused destruction in an area, in Mirik, Darjeeling district.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, travels on the metro train after inaugurating the first phase of Patna Metro rail service from ISBT to Bhootnath, in Patna, Bihar.
United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs protest outside the Kerala Legislative Assembly over the Sabarimala gold controversy and the resignation of Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel during the full dress rehearsals for the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force base, in Ghaziabad.
An area of Sinthan Top covered in snow after fresh snowfall, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.
In this image, Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo with Advocates Kapil Sibal (left), Vivek Tankha (second from right) and Sarvam Ritam Khare (right) after the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre and Union Territory of Ladakh on a plea filed by her, challenging the climate activist's detention under the National Security Act, and seeking his immediate release.