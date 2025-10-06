National

Day In Pics: October 06, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 06, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
6 patients killed in a fire incident in Jaipur
6 patients killed in a fire incident in Jaipur | Photo: PTI

Charred remains after a fire broke out at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, late Sunday night, in Jaipur. Six patients died in the incident.

2/9
DGP YB Khurania assesses the situation after Cuttack violence
DGP YB Khurania assesses the situation after Cuttack violence | Photo: PTI

Odisha Director-General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania briefs police personnel after incidents of fresh violence linked to a group clash during a Durga idol immersion procession, in Cuttack, Odisha.

3/9
6 patients killed in a fire incident in Jaipur
6 patients killed in a fire incident in Jaipur | Photo: PTI

Patients, hospital staff and others gather after a fire broke out at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, late Sunday night, in Jaipur. Six patients died in the incident.

4/9
Landslides in Darjeeling
Weather: Landslides in Darjeeling | Photo: PTI

Damaged structures after landslides caused destruction in an area, in Mirik, Darjeeling district.

5/9
Nitish Kumar, Dy CMs travel Patna Metro after inauguration of first phase
Nitish Kumar, Dy CMs travel Patna Metro after inauguration of first phase | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, travels on the metro train after inaugurating the first phase of Patna Metro rail service from ISBT to Bhootnath, in Patna, Bihar.

6/9
UDF MLAs protest outside Kerala Assembly
UDF MLAs protest outside Kerala Assembly | Photo: PTI

United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs protest outside the Kerala Legislative Assembly over the Sabarimala gold controversy and the resignation of Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

7/9
Full dress rehearsals for the IAF Day parade
Full dress rehearsals for the IAF Day parade | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel during the full dress rehearsals for the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force base, in Ghaziabad.

8/9
Snow in Anantnag
Weather: Snow in Anantnag | Photo: PTI

An area of Sinthan Top covered in snow after fresh snowfall, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

9/9
SC notice to Centre, Ladakh UT on Gitanjalis plea
SC notice to Centre, Ladakh UT on Gitanjali's plea | Photo: @GitanjaliAngmo/X via PTI

In this image, Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo with Advocates Kapil Sibal (left), Vivek Tankha (second from right) and Sarvam Ritam Khare (right) after the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre and Union Territory of Ladakh on a plea filed by her, challenging the climate activist's detention under the National Security Act, and seeking his immediate release.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. NZ-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Devine, Halliday Steady New Zealand At 148/3 After 32 Overs

  2. New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  3. IND Vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Diana Baig Confirms Muneeba Ali’s Unusual Run-Out 'Settled'

  4. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast And Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s ODI World Cup: India Continue Dominance Over Pakistan, Crush Them By 88 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  4. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Pune Residents And Organisations Rally For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Demand Sustainable Development For Ladakh

  3. Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar

  4. Heavy Rain And Landslides Ravage Darjeeling, Iron Bridge Collapses, At Least 18 Feared Dead

  5. Dasa Mahavidya: The Feminine, As Master Not Muse

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  2. Russian Strikes Kill Five In Ukraine, Trigger Widespread Power Outages

  3. Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 In Violent Montgomery Nightlife Shootout

  4. Pakistan To Honour Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup Stance

  5. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

Latest Stories

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

  3. Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

  4. Lawyer Tries To Throw Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court; Security Stops Attack

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  6. TORBIT LEGAL GUIDE - Delhi High Court Ruling To Transform Real Estate Inheritance

  7. Watch | Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan on Mental Health Care Beyond Treatment

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs