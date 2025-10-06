Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun-Janhvi's Film Faces The Heat From Kantara Chapter 1

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection Day 4: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is maintaining steady at the box office. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the rom-com stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles. Sunny Sanskari received lukewarm response from the critics and the audience, and hasn’t had the most successful box office run in its first weekend. It has been chopped up by competition from Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, whose Hindi-dubbed version is performing much better than Varun-Janhvi's film. Have a look at the box office report of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.