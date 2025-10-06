Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun-Janhvi's Film Faces The Heat From Kantara Chapter 1

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has received lukewarm response from the critics and the audience and is struggling at the box office
It is facing tough competition from Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, which has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India
Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer has managed to reach the Rs 30 crore mark in four days
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection Day 4: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is maintaining steady at the box office. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the rom-com stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles. Sunny Sanskari received lukewarm response from the critics and the audience, and hasn’t had the most successful box office run in its first weekend. It has been chopped up by competition from Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, whose Hindi-dubbed version is performing much better than Varun-Janhvi's film. Have a look at the box office report of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection Day 4
According to Sacnilk, the film opened at Rs 9.25 crore and saw a huge decline of 40.54% on Day 2, as it earned Rs 5.5 crore on its first Friday. Day 3 saw a slight improvement, as the film collected Rs 7.5 crore. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari raked in an estimated Rs 7.75 crore on Day 4, maintaining the same pace as its Day 3 earnings. So, the total box office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stand at Rs 30 crore net in India, in four days of its release.
The overall occupancy on Sunday was observed at around 29.14%. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy rate of 13.70%, while afternoon and evening shows had a footfall of 34.45% and 41.10% respectively. Night shows saw a decline with an occupancy rate of 27.29%.
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India, and the Hindi-dubbed version has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark.
However, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has managed to beat the lifetime collections of the Indian net collection of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starred Dhadak 2 (Rs 22-23 crore).