Risk to Physical Gold: There are specific important pointers to consider with gold loans. Yes, they offer more money, but it comes with a trade-off. When you take a gold loan, you're promising your gold assets as a guarantee to pay back the money. Thus there's a risk involved because if, for some reason, you can't repay the loan, the lenders might keep the gold you pledged. It will be using your precious gold as a guarantee, but it's also a risk because if things don't go as planned, you might lose that gold.